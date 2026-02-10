Alfa Laval Launches Flexible Decanter Rental Program to Empower Ethanol Producers

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alfa Laval is proud to announce the successful launch of its innovative decanter rental program, designed specifically for ethanol producers seeking to maximize oil recovery and operational flexibility.

The rental program allows ethanol producers to operate the cutting-edge Prodec Oil Plus Decanter in their facilities for six months at a minimal cost. After 30 days if the decanter does not meet expectations or deliver improved oil quality, producers can return the equipment at no charge.

The Prodec Oil Plus Decanter features a patented process that boosts DCO (Distillers Corn Oil) yield baseline performance by 20% to 50%, while achieving an impressive oil purity of 99%. With the lowest capital investment requirements among all DCO front end and recovery technologies in the marketplace, the Prodec Oil Plus Decanter sets a new standard for efficiency and affordability.

A recent customer testimonial highlights the impact of this partnership:

"We've sharpened our sustainability profile with this partnership," said Brandon Soine, Director of Operations at DENCO II. "Alfa Laval's technology helps us meet the growing demand for biofuel feedstocks in an increasingly competitive market."

For more information, ethanol producers are encouraged to contact Alfa Laval's sales team today to take advantage of this unique rental program and realize their full DCO potential. To learn more about our Prodec Oil Plus solution, click here.

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

