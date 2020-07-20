Alfa Laval Launches New Product Range for Safe and Clean Tap Water Duties

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - launches the first 100 percent stainless steel heat exchanger, Alfa Laval AlfaNovaTW, to address the challenge with contaminated tap water. The new heat exchanger eliminates the risk of unsafe drinking and tap water due to metal release from equipment made of nickel and copper.

Limiting heavy metal contamination in drinking water is critical for public health and required by law in many jurisdictions. As many of the heat exchanger technologies still used in tap and warm water applications leak traces of nickel and copper into water supplies over time, Alfa Laval is now addressing this challenge. The new Alfa Laval AlfaNovaTW, with the patented fusion bonding technology, is a 100 percent stainless steel construction which thereby eliminates the risk of contaminating the tap water by heavy metals.

"This latest addition to our AlfaNova heat exchangers' range is a proof of how we work with innovation to improve the conditions for people and planet," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "Not only does this new heat exchanger address and solve a problem that is critical for human health, the 100 percent stainless steel design gives us a product that is fully recyclable, which is beneficial for the environment."

Did you know that… today each AlfaNova heat exchanger is made with up to 90% recycled materials?

