Alfa Laval Wins SEK 55 Million Energy Efficiency Order in the Middle East

The order comprises Alfa Laval welded and gasketed heat exchangers for different duties in an ethylene glycol plant in Middle East. The heat exchangers will be used for heat recovery, for cooling of different process streams and to provide cooling water to the whole plant.

"I am very pleased to announce this order," says Susanne Pahlén-Åklundh, President of the Energy Division. "This shows that our offering can meet the high and different demands set in the petrochemical industry, both in terms of reliability and quality, while at the same time being important contributors to the plant's energy savings and overall efficiency."

Did you know that… ethylene glycol is one of the most important raw materials for the petrochemical industry? It forms the base for the production of for instance textiles, detergents and pharmaceuticals.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2017, posted annual sales of about SEK 35.3 billion (approx. 3.6 billion Euros). The company has about 16 400 employees.

