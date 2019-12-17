Alfa Laval Wins SEK 70 Million Oil & Gas Order

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order for air cooled heat exchangers, to be installed in an oil and gas production facility in Kazakhstan. The order has a value of approximately SEK 70 million and is booked in the Welded Heat Exchangers unit of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers to be used in gas injection for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) at an oil and gas facility near the Tengiz field. The heat exchangers will be used in a demanding cooling application, handling high pressure and aggressive gas in the oil extraction process.

"We have a broad range of reliable and energy efficient heat exchangers. Our OLMI heat exchangers are among the toughest and durable and thereby well-suited for this demanding EOR application," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division.

Did you know that… according to EIA (Energy Information Administration) Kazakhstan has the second-largest oil reserves and the second-largest oil production after Russia among the former Soviet republics?

