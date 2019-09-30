Alfa Laval's Nomination Committee Proposes Dennis Jönsson as New Chairman

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - announces that its Nomination Committee has decided to propose Dennis Jönsson as Chairman of the Board of Alfa Laval AB, for election at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020. Alfa Laval's current Chairman Anders Narvinger has informed the Nomination Committee that he wishes to retire after seventeen years as Chairman and has declined re-election at the forthcoming AGM.

Dennis Jönsson, born in 1956, recently left his position as President & CEO at Tetra Pak, a position he has held for 14 years, and after 36 years in the company.

"Dennis Jönsson has documented experience of leading large corporations in the liquid food equipment and process sector. The Nomination Committee is convinced that with Dennis as Chairman, Alfa Laval will continue its successful journey, based on growth with a strong customer focus in the same profitable way as under Anders Narvinger's successful chairmanship during 17 years and three CEO's," comments Nomination Committee Chairman Finn Rausing.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be stated in the invitation to the AGM, published prior to the AGM, which will be held in Lund, Sweden on 23 April 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

The Members of the Nomination Committee are: Finn Rausing (Chairman of the Committee, Tetra Laval), Vegard Torsnes (Norges Bank Investment Management), Lars-Åke Bokenberger (AMF), Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur fonder) and Ramsay Brufer (Alecta).

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2018, posted annual sales of about SEK 40.7 billion (approx. 4.0 billion Euros). The company has about 17 200 employees.

For more information please contact:

Finn Rausing

Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Tetra Laval

Tel: +46-8-679-20-27

Finn.rausing@tetralaval.com

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President

Communications, Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-72-31

Mobile: +46-709-33-72-31

