Alfa Laval's Prestigious 'Gustaf Award' Goes to the PureBallast Team

LUND, Sweden, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval – a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – gives the 'Gustaf Award', established to recognize true innovation, to the Alfa Laval PureBallast team for extraordinary and relentless product and commercial development. The prize was awarded at Alfa Laval's Annual General Meeting, held in Lund, Sweden, during Wednesday.

The Gustav Award was established in conjunction with Alfa Laval's 100th anniversary in 1983, as an expression of Alfa Laval's belief in continuous innovation. The award aims to encourage and reward efforts that are of great significance to Alfa Laval's business.

The PureBallast team has through its cross-border collaboration developed PureBallast, which was the first commercially-available ballast water treatment solution. It is a chemical-free technology, sold and serviced by Alfa Laval. A vital component of PureBallast is the enhanced UV reactor, which was developed jointly by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Water based on Wallenius Water technology.

"The team behind Alfa Laval PureBallast has successfully developed a technical solution that meets the tougher marine environmental legislations. It has got dual type approval, both from the IMO (International Maritime Organization) and the U.S. Coast Guards. It is today the chemical-free market's leading solution for ballast water treatment," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of the Alfa Laval Group.

Alfa Laval PureBallast, launched in 2006, has continuously been improved in terms of biological and energy efficiency – and operation and maintenance. One of the latest technological developments is the connectivity solution enabling collection and transferring of data to ensure optimized performance of the Alfa Laval PureBallast systems. PureBallast is a commercial success and in 2018, the order intake for Alfa Laval PureBallast represented approximately SEK 1.5 billion.

Did you know that… the first 'Gustaf Award' was given in 1986 to Lennart Stenström for his ideas of using microwaves in the food preservation process?

