Alfa Romeo and Jeep® Take Home Wins at Ninth Annual 'Topless in Miami' Convertible and Panoramic Sunroof Competition

2020 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon wins Best Truck

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio wins Panoramic Utility Vehicle

Third consecutive win for Alfa Romeo brand at the annual event

Industry accolades come courtesy of the Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA)

FCA group vehicles came away with two key victories at the ninth annual Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA) "Topless in Miami Presented by Haartz" convertible and panoramic sunroof competition. With sunny skies and perfect temperatures at the event, the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio won the Panoramic Utility Vehicle award and the 2020 Jeep® Gladiator earned the title of Best Truck. This is the third consecutive win for Alfa Romeo at Topless in Miami as the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio won Premium Panoramic category last year and the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti won the Affordable Panoramic category in 2017.



"The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio continues to impress our members as it truly embodies the South Florida lifestyle with its gorgeous Italian design and world-class performance," said SAMA President Paul Borden. "With this being Alfa Romeo's third consecutive win for the brand and second in a row for the Stelvio QV, we continue to see how panoramic utility vehicles can truly be more amazing than people expect.



"Our members especially enjoyed driving the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, which combines pickup truck and Jeep attributes along with the unique experience of open-air driving," Borden added. "The Jeep Gladiator offers great functionality, versatility and capability, making it the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor, open-air adventure."

SAMA is an organization of automotive journalists, representatives of media organizations, corporate communications specialists, marketing and advertising representatives, and auto manufacturers related to South Florida's dynamic automotive industry. Based in Miami, it was formed in March 2007 and has grown to include more than 140 members from around the South and country. For more information, visit its website www.samaonline.org.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio brings world-class performance, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize SUV segment. The Stelvio's available dual-pane panoramic sunroof brings in natural light throughout the cabin and provides occupants with a taste of open-air driving. With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, where other SUVs stop at utility, Alfa Romeo took on the challenge to create the perfect mix of high performance, capability and design. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is one of the fastest SUVs in the world with a Nürburgring lap time of 7:51.7 and boasts a best-in-class 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload. Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.



All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.



FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

