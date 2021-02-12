Alfa Romeo Celebrates Valentine's Day With Passione

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Valentine's Day this Sunday, Alfa Romeo today announced Passione, an interactive e-book that chronicles the heritage, influences and exploration of the brand's passion for impactful and iconic Italian design over the last 110 years.

Created in partnership with Centro Stile Alfa Romeo in Turin, Italy, Passione examines the brand's unparalleled history and significance in global automotive design, and includes exclusive renderings and sketches from the designers at Centro Stile.