Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Named Northwest's 'Most Fun SUV' for Second Consecutive Year at NWAPA 'Run to the Sun' Media Event

For the second consecutive year, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio has been named "Northwest Most Fun SUV" by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) at its annual "Run to the Sun" media drive event.

Over the course of the 459-mile drive route, participants had a chance to drive a number of competing vehicles and voted on what vehicle they would choose in a number of categories.

"When the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is matched against the competitive segment it retains the title of best performance SUV," said Nik Miles, Run to the Sun chairman and Vice President of NWAPA. "Words cannot replace the experience of driving this Italian SUV on the roads of Oregon and Washington. This experience clearly impressed the 24 judges in this competition."

In retaining its title as Northwest Most Fun SUV, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio topped a selection of recently introduced challengers in its category.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio brings world-class performance, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize SUV segment.

With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, where other SUVs stop at utility, Alfa Romeo took on the challenge to create the perfect mix of high performance, capability and design.

With best-in-class 505-horsepower powered by a 2.9-liter, all-aluminum, direct-injection, 24-valve, twin-turbocharged intercooled V-6 engine, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is one of the fastest SUVs in the world with a top speed of 176 mph that set a Nürburgring lap time of 7:51.7 and boasts a best-in-class 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.

About NWAPA

NWAPA (www.nwapa.org) is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada. Founded in 1991, NWAPA includes 62 voting members representing newspapers, magazines, radio stations, television networks, media groups, and the internet. Non-voting NWAPA members include representatives from automotive manufacturers and related industry professionals.

About Alfa Romeo

Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. Born from the world's greatest driving road – the Stelvio Pass – the Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be from Italy. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with best-in-class 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Rounding out Alfa Romeo's world-class lineup is the handcrafted Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, which represents the purest form of La meccanica delle emozioni (the mechanics of emotion), with its race-inspired, mid-engine design and state-of-the-art, Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis.

