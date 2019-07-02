ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALFA), announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released after the Mexican market close on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. ALFA will hold a conference call hosted by Eduardo Escalante (CFO) and Hernan F. Lozano (VP Corporate Communications) to discuss the results the following day.

Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT (NY) / 12:00 p.m. CDT (CDMX)



By Phone: United States: +1-877-451-6152

International: +1-201-389-0879

Mexico: 01-800-522-0034





Passcode: ALFA



Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135046



REPLAY: http://www.alfa.com.mx/RI/conference.htm

About ALFA

ALFA is a holding company that manages a portfolio of diversified subsidiaries: Sigma, a leading multinational refrigerated food company, focused on the production, marketing and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands in Mexico, Europe, United States and Latin America. Alpek, one of the world's largest producers of polyester (PTA, PET and fibers), and the leader in the Mexican market for polypropylene, expandable polystyrene (EPS) and caprolactam. Nemak, a leading provider of innovative light weighting solutions for the global automotive industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of aluminum components for powertrain, structural components and for electric vehicles. Axtel, a provider of Information Technology and Communication services for the enterprise and government segments in Mexico. Newpek, an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Mexico and the United States. In 2018, ALFA reported revenues of Ps. 366,432 million (U.S. $19.1 billion), and EBITDA of Ps. 55,178 million (U.S. $2.9 billion). ALFA's shares are quoted on the Mexican Stock Exchange and on Latibex, the market for Latin American shares of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

