Alfa selects VOX Solutions as its exclusive partner for international A2P SMS and OTP VOICE traffic gateway control and optimization

News provided by

VOX Solutions

05 Dec, 2023, 03:30 ET

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Telecom, Lebanon's first and leading mobile operator, announces that it has inked a 3-year exclusive interworking agreement with Vox Solutions to ensure higher protection and enhanced control over the entry and delivery of A2P SMS and OTP voice traffic within its network, further reinforcing its ongoing risk mitigation and anti-fraud efforts.

This strategic alliance between Vox Solutions and Lebanon's Alfa marks an exclusive direct connectivity partnership. It empowers Alfa to leverage the advanced expertise and capabilities of the multi-globally awarded VOX-360 platform in A2P Voice and SMS traffic monetization to ensure the highest protection to its network not only from messaging bypass, but also from future voice and Flash Calls fraudulent activities, including critical communications like one-time passwords and customer notifications.  

Lebanon's Alfa CEO and Chairman, Jad Nassif, welcomed yet another milestone in Alfa's ongoing fraud risk management strategy. "This is at the centre of our attention as we constantly seek to diversify our risk management portfolio with fraud attempts being continuously on the rise globally", Nassif said. He assured that "this strategic partnership with Vox solutions will help make Alfa network more secure against the increasing menace of A2P Voice (flash calling) volumes, A2P messages spam and Artificial Inflated Traffic (AIT) which will further lower risks for our 2M+ individual and corporate customers and optimize our network resources to ensure higher traffic monetization".

Nassif emphasized that Alfa attains the highest global standards of network security and anti-fraud measures. "We are certain that the Vox -360 solution will make a great addition to our portfolio, further solidifying our commitment and path to offering the highest benchmarks of fraud prevention, service quality, and value creation for our customers", he said.  

Fraud presents an increasingly pressing issue for mobile operators. VOX-360 platform stands as a distinctive end-to-end solution in the market due to its features related to anti-fraud, flash call authentication, A2P SMS monetization and mobile identity. It empowers mobile operators to identify and prevent spam, along with blocking fraudulent traffic proactively, safeguarding end users from potential impacts. AIT inflates traffic volumes, which not only drives up enterprise costs but also reduces revenues for mobile network operators (MNOs). VOX-360 ranks among the foremost solutions in the industry for tackling this mounting challenge

VOX Solutions' CEO, Ehsan Ahmadi, conveys his determination to address these challenges. "Our primary goal is to assist mobile providers like Alfa in achieving consistent revenue growth and fostering innovation. We are enthusiastic about confronting significant challenges such as increasing flash calling volumes, message spam and AIT. We consider it an honor to undertake this mission and stand steadfast in aiding our partners in reaching their business objectives. This initiative represents a pivotal milestone toward enhancing communication experiences and sustaining ongoing success."

By strengthening their commitment to driving transformation and innovation in mobile communications, this partnership underscores VOX Solutions' dedication to providing telecom operators and enterprises with top-tier strategies, cutting-edge technology, valuable data, training resources, and a team of experienced professionals. This substantial step enhances their unwavering efforts to combat fraudulent traffic.

About Alfa Lebanon

Established in 1994, Alfa is the brand name owned by Mobile Interim Company 1 SAL which is managing the first Lebanese mobile network for the benefit of the Republic of Lebanon / Ministry of Telecommunications. Alfa plays a leading role in Lebanon's digital transformation journey through driving innovation, employing technology for the benefit of the community, and setting the foundations of a digitally sustainable and trust-based customer culture. Its digital and technological agenda has seen exceptional milestones and accelerated change over its 29-year history, enabling it to attain operational efficiency and offer a service of high quality with exceptional nationwide mobile speeds. Alfa currently serves more than 2 million subscribers through a state-of-the-art network covering 99% of Lebanon.

www.alfa.com.lb

About VOX Solutions

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimizes Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilizes its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti-fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

SOURCE VOX Solutions

Also from this source

VOX Solutions becomes the exclusive international A2P SMS gateway for traffic into AZERCELL Telecom's network

AZERCELL Telecom LLC, Azerbaijan's leading mobile operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of VOX Solutions as its exclusive partner to...

New Juniper research uncovers significant SMS pricing disparities and opportunities for mobile operators

In a ground-breaking study developed in partnership with VOX Solutions, Juniper Research sheds light on the ever-evolving world of A2P...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.