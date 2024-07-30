Alfdex signs two groundbreaking orders - including both on- and off-road vehicles

REDDITCH, England, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfdex with its g-TechnologyTM, a global leading company within cleaning particles and liquid droplets from gases, has signed two groundbreaking orders for crankcase ventilation systems in the commercial vehicle industry. The orders are connected to the development and extension of the existing Alfdex g-Cleaner product family. The total value of the orders during the length of the programs is expected to about SEK 1.3 billion.



"The strong focus on sustainability in combination with stepwise tougher emission regulations inspires companies to plan and think around the corner, which also creates demand that drives our product development efforts", says Fredrik Larsson, Alfdex CEO. "These two orders are proof of exactly that - and we offer something unique, with benefits such as maintenance-free operation, extremely high purification performance, and robustness for all types of environments, fuels and applications, including hydrogen."



Some details about the two orders:

Alfdex g-Cleaner eMDS (electric Medium Duty Separator) to one of the largest manufacturers of off-road agriculture and construction equipment. It is a five-year agreement with a total value of about SEK 300 million .





(electric Medium Duty Separator) to one of the largest manufacturers of off-road agriculture and construction equipment. It is a five-year agreement with a total value of about . Alfdex g-Cleaner SDS (Super Duty Separator) for large on-road engines, typically used in trucks and buses. The order is an agreement with one of the global powerhouses and one of the leading vehicle manufacturers. It is an eight-year program with a total value of about SEK 1,000 million .

"We are very proud of this confirmation that our product development efforts to support our customers in creating a sustainable future are recognized", says Fredrik Larsson.

For additional information please contact Marcus Whitehouse (Concentric CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

About Alfdex and the growing power of the innovative Alfdex g-TechnologyTM

Alfdex fully embraces the urgent need for change and offers a green promise to the next generation. The company is pushing technical boundaries by developing new, ground-breaking solutions that target today's demanding customer needs - and contribute to a sustainable future. It's green engineering in full blossom.



The Alfdex g-TechnologyTM is based upon Alfa Laval's and Alfdex' long experience in centrifugal separator technology. Under the Alfdex g-Technology umbrella you find both the g-Cleaner and the g-Heater.

The Alfdex g-Cleaner , a world leading solution for separating particles and liquid droplets from gases. The majority of new heavy trucks in North America, China and Europe are using the Alfdex g-Cleaner. Today over 9 million heavy trucks, machines and buses are equipped with the g-Cleaner, thereby preventing over 100 million liters of oil from being released into the environment annually.

The new Alfdex g-Heater can be applied wherever clean heat is needed in transportation - from cab heating in a combustion engine driven truck, whether diesel or hydrogen, to battery heating for electric vehicles. The g-Heater features a highly effective and fuel independent combustion process. The big advantage is that: it produces hardly any harmful emissions. The technology is based on a leading-edge, patented technology platform featuring catalytic combustion of gaseous and liquid fuels.

Find more information on www.alfdex.com

Alfdex is a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval (www.alfalaval.com) and Concentric (www.concentricab.com).

