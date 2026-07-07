Alfie Hammersham Launches Data-Driven 'One Year Fast' Protocol

VENICE, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfie Hammersham has initiated the "One Year Fast," an ambitious, highly structured 52-week health project and digital documentary. The launch marks the beginning of a year-long cycle dedicated to discipline, metabolic reset, and holistic health optimization.

THE 52-WEEK FASTING FRAMEWORK AND PROTOCOL

The protocol framework is rigidly defined: Hammersham will complete three fasting days per week for 52 consecutive weeks. The schedule is flexible; depending on the week, fasting days may run consecutively—as demonstrated in week one with a 72-hour fast spanning Sunday through Tuesday—or be separated across the week.

Hammersham is navigating this project on a vegetarian diet, operating under the self-proclaimed moniker of "the world's worst vegetarian." The project highlights how a vegetarian diet complements an extended fasting routine, working in tandem to support cellular cleanup and metabolic function.

KEY PHYSICAL BIOMARKERS TRACKED ONLINE

To ensure transparency, the project tracks an array of physical metrics established via professional clinical testing. These metrics are fully accessible to the public and updated via a live tracking platform at oneyearfast.com/dashboard.

Key metrics include comprehensive DEXA scans and weight tracking for body composition; Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) analysis, VO2 Max readings, and blood pressure logs for cardiovascular health; and continuous real-time ketone readings alongside routine lab blood work.

Beyond standard vitals, Hammersham shares regular ketone readings to map his metabolic shifts. For those interested in the underlying science, the platform hosts an educational library featuring resources like a deep dive into cellular regeneration at oneyearfast.com/autophagy.

DUAL-TRACKING METHODOLOGY: MIND AND BODY

Recognizing that physical data only tells half the story, the project employs a dual-tracking methodology. While the dashboard maps physical biomarkers, Hammersham utilizes YouTube to host raw video updates capturing the mental, emotional, psychological, and spiritual dimensions of the fast. This qualitative archive will allow for deep analysis of his psychological resilience at the conclusion of the 52 weeks.

"By coupling hard biometric data on the dashboard with a transparent video diary on YouTube, the goal is to provide an open-source, multi-dimensional look at a sustained fasting journey," said Hammersham.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: Alfie Hammersham is not a qualified medical expert, and this project does not offer medical advice. This initiative is strictly for educational and documentary purposes. Anyone considering a fasting regimen should consult a healthcare professional.

Viewers and researchers can follow weekly status updates, track the live biomarker dashboard, and watch the video journals by visiting the official website or subscribing to Alfie Hammersham's One Year Fast on social media.

ABOUT THE ONE YEAR FAST

The One Year Fast is a digital documentary project founded by UK/US dual citizen Alfie Hammersham. Blending physical biomarker tracking with qualitative psychological storytelling, the platform serves as an open-source educational chronicle highlighting the synergy between long-term fasting, a vegetarian diet, and metabolic health.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alfie Hammersham

Phone: 207 251 3445

Email: [email protected]

Website: oneyearfast.com

Live Dashboard: oneyearfast.com/dashboard

YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@OneYearFast

SOURCE One Year Fast