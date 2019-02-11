Alfonso Ribeiro to Request Reconsideration by the Copyright Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP client Alfonso Ribeiro, who filed suit against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive at the end of 2018, has announced that he will request reconsideration of two of his applications for registration of various versions of his signature dance by the Copyright Office. Last week, Mr. Ribeiro submitted an application for registration of the choreography he created in connection with the world's biggest flash mob. In addition to this application, Mr. Ribeiro has another application for his dance still pending at the Office. In the meantime, Mr. Ribeiro will dismiss his case against Take-Two without prejudice to file it again once the registration issues have been resolved.

"We are confident that Mr. Ribeiro has a copyright in his choreography. His copyright took form the moment that his choreography was fixed in a tangible medium – in these cases, recorded on video. We look forward to requesting reconsideration at the Copyright Office to ensure that all of our client's iconic works are registered," Ribeiro's attorney, David L. Hecht, described.

To support his request for reconsideration, Mr. Ribeiro has enlisted the help of a leading choreography expert, Jeanne Bresciani, M.A., M.A., I.M.A., Ph.D., from the Isadora Duncan International Institute, who will submit a declaration to the Copyright Office that describes the many reasons why Mr. Ribeiro's choreography is fully protected under the Copyright Act.

