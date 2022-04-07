Alfred Bolsters Leadership Team with Additions of Jasmine Greene and Marisa Sires

"The addition of Jasmine, a real estate industry veteran, provides us with a unique perspective to build out the Alfred Operating System, as she has sat in the seat of our customers," says Marcela Sapone, Co-founder and CEO of Alfred. "As we expand our leadership team with talented women who share our mission, we're delighted to also welcome Marisa to the team. Leading our product design, development, and integrations, Marisa's emphasis on a customer-centric approach enables us to continue to build the most seamless living experience that modern renters expect and crave."

Jasmine Greene brings a breadth of multifamily experience through her previous roles across category-leading brands, such as RPM Living, Maverick Residential Company, and Alliance Residential Company. As Alfred's first Vice President of Multifamily Operations, Greene will be focused on creating the most robust technology solutions to improve operational efficiency through automation.

"Capitalizing on my heavily focused operations experience, I'm excited to embark on a new chapter at Alfred," says Greene. "There's never been an opportunity in the real estate industry that has married technology and operations together, both at a corporate and owner level. On a path to global expansion, Alfred is solving the biggest challenges multi-family and single-family rental operators face today with tech-first solutions that create operational efficiencies, while simultaneously making renting the most desirable experience."

With over 15 years of experience across real estate, product management, and client services, Marisa Sires brings expertise from her leadership roles in dynamic, high-growth companies including BuildingLink, CBRE Hana, Rally, and Gigya, a SAP company. Upon joining Alfred's team, Sires will be leading cross-functional collaboration between the Product Management, Product Design, and Product Operations teams to deepen leading-edge technology powering AOS.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of advancing Alfred's resident-first technology to streamline property operations and empower residents to experience the power and luxury of free time," says Sires. "As we continue to build out our product, we're growing our team across product management, design, operations, and engineering; we're bringing together the expertise we need to transform the renting experience through a tech-first approach that will propel the entire industry forward."

Just four weeks after Alfred's largest funding and acquisition to date, the announcement of Alfred's growing leadership team signals the company's unprecedented expansion as they make renting more rewarding through the market's first and only, single-stop technology and management solution.

About Alfred

Founded in 2014 by Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck, Alfred is the largest and most advanced residential management platform. Since its inception, Alfred has focused on providing a resident-first experience. With an unparalleled knowledge of what residents want and technology that boosts income and efficiency for owners and operators, Alfred provides a single stop that elevates the rental ecosystem for all involved. Named by Fast Company as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies, Alfred's AOS technology drives lower operating costs and higher returns for property owners and operators. Through strategic partnerships with international real-estate owners and operators such as Hines, Related, RXR, Greystar, Invesco, Brookfield and J.P. Morgan. With the latest acquisition of RKW Residential, Alfred's portfolio now extends to more than 300,000 residents in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada and has planned expansions in Europe, Israel and Asia. To learn more, visit www.helloalfred.com

Contact:

Britta Mulderrig

[email protected]

203-524-4404

SOURCE Alfred