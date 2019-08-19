Alfred Haber, Inc. Celebrates Recent Acquisition Of The "20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®"

"At a time when half of the past year's top 100 YouTube videos viewed came from Latin artists and 19 Latin music videos reached over a billion views, all eyes and ears are on the incredible world of Latin music," commented Haber. " The Biggest Night in Latin Music ® was one of the very first awards show to serve as an international musical showcase for Latin music and now, two decades later, we are excited and honored to be sharing this milestone 20th anniversary platinum celebration with audiences around the world."

Due in large part to incredible, star-studded collaborations that have recently dominated music charts and dance floors worldwide – Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, J Balvin's "Mi Gente" with Beyoncé and Willy William, Cardi B's "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, to name a few – Latin music has never been more popular internationally. Last November's 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® was a dazzling showcase of the year in Latin music which emphasized the incredible quality and diversity of both traditional and contemporary Latin music, including rock, hip hop, reggaeton, folk, norteño, salsa, pop and much more. Licensees of the show included Turner (Latin America), Telefonica (Spain), Telelatino (Canada), Televisa (Mexico), Venevision (Venezuela), Telemicro (Dominican Republic), Canal Uno (Colombia), La Red/Canal 4 (Chile), El Nueve/Canal 9 (Argentina), and ATV/Canal 9 (Peru).

