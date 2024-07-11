Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust Announces New Trustee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, one of America's largest and most generous supporters of pediatric healthcare, announced the election of a new trustee, Tim Cost. For almost 90 years, the Trust has supported and advanced its charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation. Cost is now one of six trustees who provide stewardship and oversee the management of the Trust.

Tim Cost

Cost has served as president of Jacksonville University, Northeast Florida's premier private university, since 2013. Before joining Jacksonville University, Cost dedicated more than 30 years on senior management teams at several of the world's largest and best-known institutions, including PepsiCo, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kodak, Aramark, Pharmacia, Wyeth/Pfizer, and Centocor/Johnson & Johnson, as well as his past service as Chairman of Global Health Care for Washington-based consulting firm, APCO Worldwide.

Cost is a member of many civic, cultural, and business boards: The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Florida Council of 100, GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp., Brooks Rehabilitation, JAX Chamber, Jacksonville Civic Council, Atlantic Sun Presidents Council, and THE PLAYERS Council.

About the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust

The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust is a non-profit organization created by philanthropist Alfred Irénée duPont in 1935. The duPont Trust is devoted to supporting the trust's sole charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation , for the benefit of Nemours Children's Health and the Nemours Estate. For more information, visit www.alfrediduponttrust.org.

About Nemours Children's Health

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families, and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

SOURCE Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust