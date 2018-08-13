Alfred To Fashionably Caffeinate Koreatown With New Coffee Shop At The LINE LA

The LINE LA in Koreatown is a prime location for the ever-popular coffee joint, surrounded by forward looking restaurants (Here's Looking At You, Cassell's Hamburgers) and supported by a robust calendar of hip cultural happenings; all in a booming neighborhood of LA. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, the shop is as convenient and welcoming to passersby and office inhabitants as it is inviting to hotel guests. The menu features all of Alfred's signature drinks, including their world-famous iced vanilla latte, 'matcha in a coconut' and its chocolate-dipped waffle cone coffee cups.

"The jazzy interiors and millennial-facing initiatives at the LINE LA make it a natural fit for the Alfred brand - our synergies are undeniable and the potential is staggering," said Joshua Zad, CEO and Founder of Alfred Coffee and Alfred Tea. "We're thrilled to be working with Sydell Group for a second time and look forward to another successful collab."

ABOUT ALFRED:



Born in January 2013 Alfred prides itself on top-notch customer service, a fine cup of coffee, and of course, skillfully crafted experiences. All Alfred locations represent their respective neighborhoods around town while staying true to the Alfred brand. Alfred Coffee was launched in 2013 by commercial real estate developer turned serial entrepreneur, Joshua Zad. Taking a particular interest in a then deemed "unusable" underground office space on charming, tree-lined Melrose Place, Zad transformed the spot into a premier coffee destination to see and be seen for celebrities, influencers, tourists and the Instagram-obsessed. Five years later, with the addition of a new sister concept, Alfred Tea, and strategic shop expansion around LA, Austin and Tokyo, the company has grown to twelve locations globally. Alfred's quest for global hydration domination continues next month with the opening of the newest Alfred Tea in Brentwood, California. Learn more about Alfred by visiting https://alfred.la.

ABOUT THE LINE LA:



LINE LA is a hotel created by the Sydell Group, located in the Koreatown district of Los Angeles. Housed in an iconic building retaining its original 1964 design, the hotel, designed by Venice-based Sean Knibb, is the first to draw inspiration from the distinct Korean culture of its surrounding neighborhood. The property includes two distinct dining experiences with celebrated Michelin chef Josiah Citrin (LA native chef behind Mélisse, and Charcoal Venice) at the helm; nightlife venues Break Room 86 and The Speek by the Houston Brothers (the duo responsible for prominent LA lounges such as La Descarga and Harvard & Stone); a shop locally-curated by art and design collective Poketo; and an outpost of the popular LA-Based Alfred Coffee. LINE LA, is a second home for locals and travelers alike offering a rich, layered, urban experience unlike any other in Los Angeles. Tucked between Hollywood and Downtown, it is a haven for creative expression and a starting point for urban exploration. www.thelinehotel.com

