Alfred University alumni organize tribute to their former professor at International Congress on Glass

ALFRED, N.Y., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Arun K. Varshneya, an emeritus professor of glass science at Alfred University, will be honored by his peers at the 25th International Congress on Glass June 9-14 in Boston, MA, for a lifetime of achievements in glass research, education, and entrepreneurship.

The "festschrift" is being organized by two of his former Alfred University students. "Our teacher has dedicated almost six decades of his life to the advancement of glass science, engineering and technology," say the organizers Dr. Vijay Jain, now chief technology officer at Savannah River Remediation, and Dr. John Mauro, now professor of materials science and engineering at Penn State.

Varshneya's contributions "had a profound impact on many facets of glass science and technology, and more importantly, on the people throughout the glass community," said Jain and Mauro.

ICG will conduct a symposium in his honor, with more than 50 papers presented, and publish a book covering Varshneya's significant scholarly works and anecdotes about the work he inspired others to do.

Varshneya joined the faculty of the Inamori School of Engineering at Alfred University in 1982. He had previously worked at Ford Scientific Laboratories in Dearborn, MI, and GE Lighting Business Group, Cleveland, OH, after earning his master's and PhD degrees at what is now Case Western Reserve University.

Varshneya at various times taught every required course in the glass science curriculum, working primarily with junior, senior and graduate-level students. He for many years taught the senior capstone course, "Engineering Operations," which included business basics for ceramics and glass manufacturing operations, paving the way for what became ABET's standard for "practical, hands-on engineering" in accreditation of US engineering schools.

Prior to his retirement in 2011, Varshneya advised baccalaureate, master's and doctoral theses in a wide variety of glass engineering science areas. His work generated about 160 publications and 12 patents. Fundamentals of Inorganic Glasses, a textbook he authored, is considered to be a seminal work in that area. The third edition, this one edited with John Mauro, was released earlier this month.

Varshneya is co-founder and president of Saxon Glass Technologies, Inc. The firm provides Ionex ® trademarked chemically strengthened glass cartridges for the EpiPen ® autoinjector, which delivers emergency antidotes to life-threatening allergic reactions. He conducted pioneering work for chemically strengthened cell phone display cover glasses.

SOURCE Alfred University

