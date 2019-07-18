Alfred University alumnus Dillon Smith to lead program advocating for military

ALFRED, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dillon Smith knows well the challenges that come with being a member of the military and a college student. Smith joined the Army in 2011 during his junior year at Washingtonville (NY) High School and has held the roles of both student and soldier since enrolling at Alfred University in the spring of 2014.

Smith earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and experimental psychology (minors in sociology and public law) from Alfred University in May, and this fall will begin his graduate studies at Alfred, pursuing a master's degree in College Student Development. He has spent the last year developing his graduate assistantship, Military Affairs Liaison, with a goal of helping members of the military – active duty and veterans alike – meet the challenges they may face as college students.

If anyone is suited for the job, it is Smith, who has thrived as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, attaining the rank of sergeant, and as an Alfred University student, honored this spring as one of two Marlin Miller Outstanding Senior Award recipients.

Smith has overcome challenges as a National Guardsman and student. When he enrolled at Alfred University, he was unaware of the financial aid benefits available to him as a member of the military, and unsure where to turn for guidance. He saw his junior year at Alfred interrupted by a year-long deployment to Iraq with his National Guard Unit. As Military Affairs Liaison, Smith will work with departments across campus to improve services available to military members and veterans.

"I will be the person to help them if they're struggling. I can use my experience and give guidance," he said. "The goal is to learn what each department does and how that can apply to Military Affairs. This will show how we can improve and change to better serve our military and veterans."

His goals include creating a Military Affairs Resource Center; promoting and growing the University's ROTC program, developing a Veterans/Military Affairs Support Council; and developing a website detailing services available to veterans and members of the military.

Smith, from Pine Bush, NY, aspires to a career in higher education Student Affairs, potentially as a vice president.

