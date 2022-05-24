Alfreedom Unveils 5 new Songs in his "TBT (EP)"

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Debut Album "Let's Start A Dream" (plus tour dates) will be out on August 12th, if his Kickstarter reaches its goal.

On May 20th, 2022 Alfreedom released "T.B.T. (EP)", containing an early discography of records such as "Not Giving Up", "Save Me", etc.; these will be re-recorded alongside five additional authentic songs for his hugely anticipated debut album: Let's Start A Dream - out August 12th, via ArtEtainment LLC, and sponsored by donations made via Kickstarter.

Stream / Download "T.B.T.(EP)" by Alfreedom Follow on social media here.

"T.B.T. (EP)"'s release follows Alfreedom's vast academic and practical journey in Music Business and Creative Production, studies made at Berklee College of Music & Miami Dade College. He's looking forward to promoting his never-before-released music and longs to announce these tunes for people to become acquainted with his work, providing a preview of what will be coming out in August, and allowing his fans to get involved in his musical career.

Uplifting, happy, and romantic: T.B.T.(EP) is full of musical pieces that will energize listeners in order to achieve their goals; these liberating songs will accompany you through your journey, providing the inspiration you need on your way to your triumph.

This EP has a secret track!

Alfreedom is taking advantage of "T.B.T. (EP)" to increase his fans' engagement and to promote his Kickstarter, which will be live on May 24th; Super Fans, Executive Producers, and other interested people will be able to donate to help Alfreedom record, promote, and release his debut album, plus recording a couple of music videos and officially initiate his musical career as an artist, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur.

Alfredo "Alfreedom" Herrera has always loved music, and resolved through rough times in his career that he intends to provide a value proposition: a way for other artists from all fields to ease their journey and truly focus on their work; he will be helping them "skip" music producers who want to get a cut from signing them to a major label, or will take months to produce a song. Alfreedom has learned greatly about production and music business in order to keep on writing, producing, and promoting his work, including songs, music videos, and himself as a brand; this is why he now wants to do the same for others as well.

Alongside "T.B.T. (EP)", Alfreedom is promoting "Not Giving Up"'s music video , available on YouTube, and soon on Apple Music. This video was directed by someone Alfreedom always remembers with great love: his cousin Arturo Perez, who passed away in 2020, and is now one of his greatest inspirations. With his music, Alfreedom wants to "create an atmosphere where we can finally be free", in harmony with everyone else, by respecting their rights and freedoms. Alfreedom lives under the principle that, if used correctly, music is the way to unite and create world peace.

