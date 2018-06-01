ALG Expects Automaker Revenue to Jump to $51 Billion in May

Average transaction prices likely to rise 3.2 percent

News provided by

ALG

07:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALG, the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach $51 billion for the month of May, up 6.1 percent from a year ago.

ALG expects a gain of $2.9 billion in revenue for automakers versus 2017. Additionally, incentive spending is projected to increase 1.8 percent year over year and month over month.

"Plot lines are thickening as automakers deploy varying strategies in a strong and stable, but flat, sales environment for 2018," said Eric Lyman, ALG's chief industry analyst. "Nissan and Hyundai are maintaining sizeable year over year decreases in spending, right sizing their sales goals to drive long term brand health. Conversely, GM is expected to become the top spending automaker in the industry, surpassing the high dollar amounts seen by BMW and Daimler."

ALG estimates ATP for a new light vehicle was $33,149 in May, up 3.2 percent from a year ago. Average incentive spending per unit grew by $177 to $3,679. The ratio of incentive spending to ATP is expected to be 11.1 percent, up from 10.9 percent from a year ago.

Average Transaction Price (ATP)

Manufacturer

May 2018 Forecast

May 2017

Apr. 2018

YOY

MOM

BMW (BMW, Mini)

$51,846

$52,391

$51,995

-1.0%

-0.3%

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz, Smart)

$58,408

$59,700

$59,721

-2.2%

-2.2%

FCA (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat)

$34,075

$32,759

$33,911

4.0%

0.5%

Ford (Ford, Lincoln)

$36,391

$35,297

$36,855

3.1%

-1.3%

GM (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)

$36,446

$36,973

$36,224

-1.4%

0.6%

Honda (Acura, Honda)

$27,497

$27,095

$27,825

1.5%

-1.2%

Hyundai

$22,223

$22,617

$22,576

-1.7%

-1.6%

Kia

$22,580

$22,595

$22,861

-0.1%

-1.2%

Nissan (Nissan, Infiniti)

$27,664

$27,564

$27,678

0.4%

0.0%

Subaru

$27,450

$27,530

$27,778

-0.3%

-1.2%

Toyota (Lexus, Scion, Toyota)

$31,675

$30,818

$32,050

2.8%

-1.2%

Volkswagen (Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen)

$35,663

$34,649

$36,555

2.9%

-2.4%

Industry

$33,149

$32,134

$33,435

3.2%

-0.9%

Incentive per Unit Spending

Manufacturer

May 2018 Forecast

May 2017

Apr. 2018

YOY

MOM

BMW (BMW, Mini)

$5,315

$4,149

$5,503

28.1%

-3.4%

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz, Smart)

$5,488

$4,590

$5,745

19.6%

-4.5%

FCA (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat)

$4,371

$4,434

$4,359

-1.4%

0.3%

Ford (Ford, Lincoln)

$4,226

$4,124

$4,406

2.5%

-4.1%

GM (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)

$5,518

$4,219

$5,239

30.8%

5.3%

Honda (Acura, Honda)

$1,690

$2,048

$1,632

-17.5%

3.5%

Hyundai

$2,751

$3,221

$2,755

-14.6%

-0.1%

Kia

$3,766

$3,358

$3,775

12.1%

-0.2%

Nissan (Nissan, Infiniti)

$3,325

$4,114

$3,099

-19.2%

7.3%

Subaru

$1,306

$995

$1,344

31.3%

-2.8%

Toyota (Lexus, Scion, Toyota)

$2,318

$2,591

$2,249

-10.5%

3.1%

Volkswagen (Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen)

$3,650

$3,432

$3,598

6.3%

1.4%

Industry

$3,679

$3,502

$3,644

5.0%

1.0%

Incentive Spending as a Percentage of ATP

Manufacturer

May 2018 Forecast

May 2017

Apr. 2018

YOY

MOM

BMW (BMW, Mini)

10.3%

7.9%

10.6%

29.4%

-3.1%

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz, Smart)

9.4%

7.7%

9.6%

22.2%

-2.3%

FCA (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat)

12.8%

13.5%

12.9%

-5.2%

-0.2%

Ford (Ford, Lincoln)

11.6%

11.7%

12.0%

-0.6%

-2.9%

GM (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)

15.1%

11.4%

14.5%

32.7%

4.7%

Honda (Acura, Honda)

6.1%

7.6%

5.9%

-18.7%

4.8%

Hyundai

12.4%

14.2%

12.2%

-13.1%

1.4%

Kia

16.7%

14.9%

16.5%

12.2%

1.0%

Nissan (Nissan, Infiniti)

12.0%

14.9%

11.2%

-19.5%

7.3%

Subaru

4.8%

3.6%

4.8%

31.7%

-1.6%

Toyota (Lexus, Scion, Toyota)

7.3%

8.4%

7.0%

-13.0%

4.3%

Volkswagen (Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen)

10.2%

9.9%

9.8%

3.3%

4.0%

Industry

11.1%

10.9%

10.9%

1.8%

1.8%






(Note: This forecast is based solely on ALG's analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of the company's operations.)

About ALG
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, ALG is an industry authority on automotive residual value projections in both the United States and Canada. By analyzing nearly 2,500 vehicle trims each year to assess residual value, ALG provides auto industry and financial services clients with market industry insights, residual value forecasts, consulting and vehicle portfolio management and risk services. ALG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc., a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. ALG has been publishing residual values for all cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for over 50 years and in Canada since 1981.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alg-expects-automaker-revenue-to-jump-to-51-billion-in-may-300657965.html

SOURCE ALG

Related Links

https://www.alg.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 07:00 ET ALG finds Automakers Poised to Reach $45 Billion in Revenue in...

Apr 03, 2018, 07:00 ET ALG finds Automakers Poised to Reach $53 Billion in Revenue in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ALG Expects Automaker Revenue to Jump to $51 Billion in May

News provided by

ALG

07:00 ET