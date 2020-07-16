ALG to Represent the Estate of John Belushi and The Blues Brothers Brand

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALG Brands ("ALG") has been tapped to represent the estate of John Belushi and the Blues Brothers for licensing and legacy opportunities, it was announced today by ALG COO Scott Austin.

The branding firm will manage Mr. Belushi's personality rights and will oversee the evolution of the Blues Brothers' iconic intellectual property via brand collaborations, media projects, experiential events and more.

ALG will advise and collaborate with Mr. Belushi's widow, Judith Belushi Pisano, on all matters relating to the estate and the late comedian's legacy. In addition, ALG will work closely with Blues Brothers Approved Ventures partners Belushi Pisano and Dan Aykroyd to expand the Blues Brothers brand across categories.

"I spent two years looking for brand management with the right fit, and I am confident this is it," says Belushi Pisano. "Ashley and Scott could not be more qualified, passionate, creative and dedicated. This is a partnership I put my trust in for the future."

"Like Jake and Elwood Blues, we too are on a mission…to ensure that John Belushi and the Blues Brothers endure as pop culture heroes for generations to come," adds Austin. "We are thrilled to be working with Judy and Blues Brothers Approved Ventures on behalf of these timeless and beloved icons."

Born in Chicago, John Belushi created his own comedy troupe, the West Compass Players, from which he stepped directly onto the main stage at The Second City. There he honed his craft and met lifelong collaborators, Harold Ramis and Bill Murray. In 1973, he starred in the first National Lampoon stage show, National Lampoon: Lemmings, and later found himself at the center of the comedy universe alongside future stars Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner and Dan Aykroyd.

In 1975, Belushi became an original cast member of Saturday Night Live, delivering some of the show's most memorable moments, including the first-ever opening sketch and the characters Samurai Futaba, Olympia Pete and others. He starred as "Bluto" Blutarsky in National Lampoon's Animal House and as "Joliet" Jake alongside longtime friend and creative partner, Dan Aykroyd, in The Blues Brothers.

About Blues Brothers Approved Ventures ("BBAV")

BBAV was built upon the characters created by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, and has since been overseen by Dan, and John's widow, Judy Belushi Pisano. Our goal – whether through music, humor, food, goods, or services – is to make people feel good. We value quality in all our endeavors and work to ensure our efforts support an uplifting experience. We achieve this through humor, mischief, and most importantly, music. We represent the underdog, the disenfranchised, the odd man out. Music and laughter are our foundation, and we're always on a mission from God. For more information, please visit www.bluesbrothersofficialsite.com .

About ALG Brands ("ALG")

ALG specializes in music estate management and representation of intellectual property rights for entertainment brands and pop culture personalities. For more information, please visit algbrands.com .

