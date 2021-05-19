Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market to grow by USD 750.65 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 19, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 750.65 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Feed is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Algea, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I., Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Omega Sea LLC are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing meat and dairy production and consumption. However, the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties will impede the growth of the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Algea, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I., Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Omega Sea LLC are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the increasing meat and dairy production and consumption, the rich nutritional sources in aquaculture products, and the advent of biotechnology in preserving algae products will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost associated with algal biomass and technical difficulties is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this algae-based animal feed and ingredients market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Feed
- Feed Ingredient
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Application
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40637
Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market report covers the following areas:
- Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Size
- Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Trends
- Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of biotechnology in preserving algae products as one of the prime reasons driving the Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market growth during the next few years.
Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist algae-based animal feed and ingredients market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algae-based animal feed and ingredients market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Animal Feed Market- The animal feed market is segmented by type (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Feed Additives Market- The feed additives market is segmented by product (amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Feed ingredient - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Swine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Algea
- Alltech Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- btsa biotecnologias aplicadas S.I.
- Cellana Inc.
- Corbion NV
- Cyanotech Corp.
- Duplaco BV
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Omega Sea LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/algae-based-animal-feed-and-ingredients-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article