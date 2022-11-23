Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market to grow by USD 822.67 Mn: Market Segmentation by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is projected to grow by USD 822.67 million at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a Free Sample Report

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2022-2026

The global algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is concentrated. The market includes companies of different sizes. Intense competition among vendors and rapid technological changes are significant risk factors to the operations of vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Cellana Inc., Centafarm SRL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Global Nutrition International, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, and TEGASA among others.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

Alltech Inc.: The company offers algae-based animal feed and ingredients that promote well-balanced microflora in the digestive system, keeping fish healthy.

Cellana Inc. : The company offers algae-based animal feed and ingredients that contain Omega-3s, which can be used as efficient and nutritious feed additives.

BASF SE: The company offers algae-based animal feed and ingredients that are grown locally and packed with protein, fibers, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL: The company offers algae-based animal feed and ingredients to meet the nutritional needs of animals, preserve their health, and maximize the consumption of nutrients from food.

Cargill Inc.: The company offers algae-based animal feed and ingredients that have a range of beneficial characteristics and support nutrition and growth performance.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Feed



Algae-based animal feed, which is available in the forms of raw algae, tablets, granules, powder, wafer, and biomass, is the finished product that is given to livestock. This segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the relatively higher nutritional value of algae-based animal feed compared to regular animal feed.



Feed ingredient

By Geography

APAC



APAC will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market in APAC is mostly centered in China and Japan. Over the forecast period, the increasing demand for meat and seafood will support the market expansion for algae-based animal feed and ingredients in APAC.

and . Over the forecast period, the increasing demand for meat and seafood will support the market expansion for algae-based animal feed and ingredients in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global algae-based animal feed and ingredients market?

What will be the size of the global algae-based animal feed and ingredients market in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the global algae-based animal feed and ingredients market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global algae-based animal feed and ingredients market?

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 822.67 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Cellana Inc., Centafarm SRL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., Duplaco BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Global Nutrition International, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Nutreco NV, and TEGASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Feed ingredient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Feed ingredient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Feed ingredient - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Feed ingredient - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Feed ingredient - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Ruminant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Ruminant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 60: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 62: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 74: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 76: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 117: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 118: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 119: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 120: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 121: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 122: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 123: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 124: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 125: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 128: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL

Exhibit 137: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Overview



Exhibit 138: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL - Key offerings

12.7 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cellana Inc.

Exhibit 144: Cellana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Cellana Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Cellana Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Corbion NV

Exhibit 147: Corbion NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: Corbion NV - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Corbion NV - Key news



Exhibit 150: Corbion NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Corbion NV - Segment focus

12.10 Cyanotech Corp.

Exhibit 152: Cyanotech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Cyanotech Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Cyanotech Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Duplaco BV

Exhibit 155: Duplaco BV - Overview



Exhibit 156: Duplaco BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Duplaco BV - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 158: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 159: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

