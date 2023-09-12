Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market to grow by USD 928.69 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing production and consumption of meat and dairy products to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is expected to grow by USD 928.69 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period. Increasing production and consumption of meat and dairy products is notably driving the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market. However, factors such as the high cost of processing algal biomass and technical difficulties may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by application (poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores; department stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouses, and drugstores are part of the offline distribution channel segment. They also offer a diverse range of animal feed and ingredient products based on algae, produced by several brands. Furthermore, Bentoli, AgrinutritionalCare, and Ace Peel Hardware are some of the leading specialty retailers selling animal feed or ingredients derived from algae. Given the more convenient nature of these products and the number of discount offers, it is an attractive proposition at affordable prices. In addition, they employ people who are able to assist customers and advise them about their purchases. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aliga ApS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Bluetec Naturals Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, INNOBIO Corp. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Nutreco N.V., and Roquette Freres SA

Algae-based Animal Feed And Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 928.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aliga ApS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Bluetec Naturals Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Cyanotech Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EID Parry India Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, INNOBIO Corp. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes AS, Nutreco N.V., and Roquette Freres SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

