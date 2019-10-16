Algae Products Market is Expected to Observe Phenomenal Growth by 2028 | Key Players - MCPI, Karagen Indonesia, Shemberg & Matsumaeya: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Algae Products Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the years to come. This could be credited to their ever-increasing utilization for producing natural nutrient supplements. They, thereby come across as one of the promising substitutes for animal-based nutrition. As such, algae products are being actively used in pharmaceutical sector to produce anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-microbial medicines, drugs to treat cancer, human therapeutic proteins, and neuroprotective products.

The latest trend on this count is growing investments in production of algae-based biofuels as one of the alternative sources of energy. Another trend is that of increasing demand for aquaculture feed that catalyzes fish breeding along with growth in demand for omega3 fatty acids. These two trends do boost the market further.

At the same time, restraints do exist in the form of adverse effects of consumption of astaxanthin (produced using algae). These adverse effects include decline in blood pressure and calcium levels.

The Algae Products Market is segmented based on source, application, and geography. By source, the segmentation spans macroalgae and microalgae. By application, the segmentation goes like food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical & neutraceutical, and others. By geography, the market of Algae Products comprises Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, India, and the rest of Asia Pacific), North America (United States, Canada), LATAM (Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Peru, and the rest of LATAM), MEA (Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and the rest of MEA), and Europe (UK, Germany, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and the rest of Europe).

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period due to rise in awareness amongst the people regarding advantages of algae products. LATAM is also expected to join the bandwagon in the near future.

The players contributing to the Algae Products Market include E.I.D parry (India) Ltd.; Cellana, Inc.; Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.; Algaetech International Sdn Bhd; AlgaTechnologies Ltd.; Cyanotech Corporation; Corbion N.V.; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; and BASF SE.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Algae Products from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Algae Products market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Algae Products including:

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology



Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology



Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic



Xunshan Group



Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae



Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company



Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology



Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory



Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory



Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company



Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company



Shandong Haizhibao Technology



Matsumaeya



Shemberg



Karagen Indonesia



MCPI

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Eucheuma



Laminaria Japonica



Gracilaria



Porphyra



Undaria Pinnatifida



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Animal & Aquaculture Feed



Biofuels & Bioenergy



Food



Chemicals



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

