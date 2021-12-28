Algae Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2021 to 2026 | Health Benefits Associated with Algae Products Presents Opportunities | Technavio

Technavio offers analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

Algae Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Food and Beverages



Pharmaceutical



Personal Care



Dietary Supplements



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

The algae products market share growth by the foods and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing global demand for macroalgal and microalgal foods is attributable to the increasing consumption of algae for functional benefits that are beyond the traditional considerations of nutrition and health. The increasing use of algae in the food and beverage sector worldwide is attributable to the growing awareness of the health-promoting benefits of algae.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Algatech Ltd., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion nv, CP Kelco US Inc., Cyanotech Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd., FENCHEM, and Koninklijke DSM NV are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Algae are a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, essential for the human body. Omega-3 fatty acids are known as anti-inflammatory agents that reduce blood clots in the body. The fats derived from algae are sustainable and serve as a vegan alternative for animal fats-based supplements. The consumption of algae products such as DHA omega-3 is essential during pregnancy to aid brain growth in the fetus and support a healthy pregnancy. The consumption of DHA during pregnancy results in higher novelty preference on visual recognition memory and higher scores for verbal intelligence of the child. The consumption of algae products is also good for eye health. Moreover, the consumption of algae fats is known to regulate heartbeat, reduce blood pressure, decrease blood clot formation, reduce overall inflammation, and improve cardiovascular health. These health benefits of algae products will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Algae Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Algae Products Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Algae Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist algae products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the algae products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the algae products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algae products market vendors

Algae Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Algatech Ltd., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion nv, CP Kelco US Inc., Cyanotech Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd., FENCHEM, and Koninklijke DSM NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

