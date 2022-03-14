Algae Products Market to Reach USD 4286.8 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.88% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algae Products Market is Segmented by Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Astaxanthin, Beta Carotene, and Hydrocolloids), Source (Brown Algae, Blue–green Algae, Red Algae, and Green Algae), Form (Solid and Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Fuel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031.

The global algae products market was valued at USD 2,276.0 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4286.8 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2022 to 2031.

Major factors driving the growth of the algae products market are:

An increase in global population, rise in demand for food and customization of functional food product portfolio by manufacturers, increase in the use of algae for the production of livestock, and algae-based biofuel production is expected to drive the growth of the algae products market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ALGAE PRODUCTS MARKET:

Edible algae are considered complete foods because they contain the right amount of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Algal therapeutic properties are used to improve and maintain one's health. Algae has antioxidant, anticancer, and antiviral properties that make it useful in medicine. Furthermore, the rising demand for food additives raises the nutritional value of food, which is expected to drive the algae products market even higher.

Animal feed production can be costly; therefore, alternative low-cost, high-quality ingredients are desired to supplement traditional feedstocks in order to meet rising demand. This in turn is expanded to drive the growth of the algae products market during the forecast period. Because of their diverse nutritional profiles, such as carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, amino acids, carotenoids, and vitamins, microalgae have traditionally been used as a sustainable resource for domestic livestock, poultry, and aquaculture production. Microalgae, such as Chlorella, Scenedesmus, and Arthrospira, can be blended into a small portion of the traditional feed to improve growth, health, overall animal physiology, and product quality and quantity, according to research.

Algae fuel, also known as algal biofuel or algal oil, is a liquid fossil fuel substitute that uses algae as a source of energy-rich oils. Algae fuels are also a viable alternative to well-known biofuels like corn and sugarcane. It's called seaweed fuel or seaweed oil when it's made from seaweed (macroalgae). This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the algae products market.

ALGAE PRODUCTS MARKET SHARE:

Based on type, The hydrocolloids segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food and beverage segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The demand for this segment is being fueled by factors such as increased awareness about the health benefits of these products.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment, due to an increase in population coupled with growing food demand.

Key Players:

Euglena

Algae Systems LLC

Cyanotech Corporation

Cargill Inc

Algenol Biofuels Inc.

BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC

Corbion

Algatechnologies

Cellana

Earthrise Nutritional

