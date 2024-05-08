Algae Treatment Chemical Market to Reach USD 5,724.0 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Investments in Water Infrastructure and Awareness of Water Pollution

In the algae treatment market, North America is poised to maintain its lead, projected to claim 26.5% of the global market share by 2034. This dominance stems from rising demand for chemicals in the agricultural sector, driven by a shift towards sustainability among farmers and agribusinesses. Additionally, algae cleaners are gaining traction for controlling algae blooms in irrigation systems, thereby enhancing water efficiency and crop vitality. These factors collectively underscore North America's pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of algae treatment solutions.

NEWARK, Del., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the algae treatment chemical market value is forecast to increase from USD 3,238.8 million in 2024 to USD 5,724.0 million in 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for the algae treatment chemical market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5%.

With growing worries about water contamination and the negative impacts of algae blooms on ecosystems, the algae treatment market is expected to surge. As leading companies seek sustainable practices and regulatory compliance, the demand for algae treatment chemicals grows, making it an essential component in maintaining clean water supplies and maximizing operational efficiency.

Strict regulatory frameworks and environmental standards require key companies to invest in algae treatment chemicals to assure compliance and reduce environmental effects. Algae-based solutions, like algaecides derived from natural sources, are gaining attention due to their biodegradability and lower environmental impact.

The algae treatment chemical market is undergoing consolidation through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, enabling companies to expand product portfolios, enhance market presence, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology and nanotechnology are paving the way for the creation of innovative, eco-friendly algae treatment chemicals, fueling the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global algae treatment chemical market was valued at US$ 3,070.0 million in 2023.

in 2023. The algae treatment chemical market value is set to reach US$ 3,238.8 million in 2024.

in 2024. Global algae treatment chemical market demand is anticipated to rise at 5.5% CAGR.

CAGR. The global algae treatment chemical market size is set to reach US$ 5,724.0 million by 2034.

by 2034. India is expected to rise at 5.6% CAGR through 2034.

is expected to rise at CAGR through 2034. Based on product type, the algaecide segment is projected to surge at 4.5% through 2034.

"Algae monitoring, identification, and treatment are increasingly utilizing new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Algae treatment companies are becoming more effective and efficient because of digitalization, which is spurring innovation and market expansion." - Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The algae treatment chemical market is consolidated, with leading players accounting for 40% to 45% share. Applied Biochemists, BioSafe Systems LLC, LG Sonic, Ocean Harvest Technology, SePRO Corporation, and BASF SE are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the algae treatment chemical market listed in the report.

Key global algae treatment chemicals companies are investing in continuous research to produce new products and increase their production capacity to meet end-user demand. To strengthen their global footprint, they are directed toward adopting growth strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions.

Recent Developments –

December 2021 : Arxada AG, a global leader in specialty chemicals, acquired Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc., a category-leading manufacturer of proprietary and high-efficiency antimicrobial and biocidal products.

October 2023: Solenis acquired Cedarchem, enhancing water and wastewater treatment capabilities in the southeastern United States.

Key Companies Profiled

Applied Biochemists

BioSafe Systems LLC

LG Sonic

Ocean Harvest Technology

SePRO Corporation

BASF SE

Nalco Water (an Ecolab Company)

Kemira Oyj

Solenis LLC

Corteva Agriscience

USA Water Services Corporation

Water Services Corporation BioPetroClean

Algaecytes Ltd.

Accepta

Evoqua Water Technologies

More Insights into the Algae Treatment Chemical Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the algae treatment chemical market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is based on product type (algaecides, coagulants and flocculants, pH adjusters, oxidizers, biocides, nutrient reduction chemicals, others), algae type (macroalgae, microalgae), form (liquid, solid), end-use industry (municipal water treatment, industrial water treatment, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, others), and region.

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

