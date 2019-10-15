Algaia, Herbstreith & Fox Team Up

Algaia is a privately owned, established global player in the field of specialty seaweed extracts. Algaia works with local fishermen to harvest brown algae just a few kilometers from its plant in Brittany, France, to ensure a constant fresh local and renewable supply of seaweed biomass. The company is committed to control its supply and ensure its customers receive sustainable, high-quality plant-based products. Herbstreith & Fox, also privately owned, is one of the top four global players in the field of pectin both citrus and apple based. The company also pioneered multi-functional fibers extracted from traditionally edible apple and citrus raw material.

The combination of pectin and alginate works in synergy to provide better functionality and high stability, in specific bakery applications. It can be applied to bakery filling, bakery topping, pies, or cookies that use fruit preparations. For the last two years, Algaia and H&F have researched multiple pectin and alginates and determined the most effective solutions involving a specific combination of the raw materials (both seaweed and fruit), the extraction processes, and formulations.

"The origin of the seaweed plus the type of extraction technique — and in the combination with the right pectin — all are critical for providing the best customer and consumer experience," explains Fabrice Bohin, CEO of Algaia. "However, we also acknowledge that today's customers rightly demand a high level of transparency and traceability in the solution they choose, while consumers want to know the source of each ingredient with simple, easy to understand labels. Working with H&F ensures that our customers will receive German-origin pectin combined with fresh, wild seaweed alginate from France. Since both companies share the same vision, we offer our customers full transparency."

The companies' efforts do not end there. "In addition to the current offerings, we are already identifying further innovative clean label solutions that combine our alginates with pectin and citrus and apple fibers manufactured by H&F," adds Fabrice.

"This cooperation is a win-win strategy for H&F, Algaia and customers," says Sven Fox, H&F's CEO. "Both companies are fully focused in their area of expertise and in their responsible supply chain and manufacturing processes. By offering expertise in the single ingredients, and adding the blending as service on top, this collaboration gives customers the commitment to excellence they are seeking, and providing the best functionality, highest quality, and full traceability," Sven concludes.

About Algaia

Algaia is a fast-growing biomarine company headquartered in Lannilis, France, where its manufacturing facility is also located (near the second-largest harvested fresh seaweed biomass in continental Europe). Algaia benefits from a state-of-the-art R&D center in Normandy and a commercial office in Paris. The company is certified ISO 9001-2015, FDA, FAMI QS, ECOVADIS and FSSC 22000 v4.1. Its product lines are certified kosher and halal. The company is focused on marine ingredients, especially seaweed extracts, provided to nearly 50 countries worldwide. For more details, please visit www.algaia.com.

About H&F Group

With companies such as Herbstreith & Fox KG and Herbafood Ingredients GmbH in its organization, the H&F Group is renowned across the globe for its proven product portfolios that deliver outstanding functional properties, excellent quality, and innovative applications concepts. The family-run German company operates in multiple business fields providing a full portfolio of high-quality food ingredients. Building on a strong foundation of specialized expertise with a lively culture of innovation, H&F continually expands its application know-how in line with market needs. The company is certified FSSC 22000 V4.1, FDA, kosher, and halal. H&F specializes in manufacturing high-quality pectin variants and offers an extensive range of multi-functional fibers from fruits and vegetables for the food and non-food industries and is selling its products in more than 40 countries across the globe. For more details, please visit www.h-f.group

