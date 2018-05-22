Algaia Receives €4 Million Boost

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694770/Algaia_Lannilis_plant.jpg )

Algaia works with local fishermen to harvest brown algae just a few kilometres from its plant in Brittany, France, to ensure a constant fresh local supply of seaweed biomass. The company is committed to control its supply and ensure its customers receive sustainable, high-quality products.

Algaia previously invested €5 million in 2017/2018 in its facilities in Lannilis, France, to develop new marine ingredients, improve processing, and increase capacity. The company intend to install a new specialty algae extract production line based on innovative technology developed in the past three years. The new production unit will expand Algaia's portfolio beyond traditional seaweed extracts, adding functional liquid products for Ag-tech market.

"We are pleased with the rapid growth of Algaia," notes Eyal Shalmon, Chairman of Maabarot Products Ltd. "We continue to strive to position Algaia as a leader in the algae extracts market."

"We are expanding both our portfolio and our geographical presence," adds Fabrice Bohin, CEO of Algaia. "Innovative products and technologies are currently being developed for launch in the coming months. We also are strengthening our positions in the Americas where, as in Europe, we identified a growing interest in marine-derived ingredients. We are pleased to see our shareholders committed to Algaia's growth plans and we look forward to continuing our growth both organically and via acquisition of specialty marine-based companies."

About Algaia

Algaia is a fast-growing biomarine company headquartered in Paris, France, an R&D center in Normandy and production facility in Brittany (near the second-largest harvested fresh seaweed biomass in continental Europe). The company is ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000-certified, its product lines are kosher and halal certified. Since 2015, the company has focused on marine ingredients, especially seaweed extracts. For more details, please visit http://www.algaia.com

About Maabarot

Maabarot Products, Ltd., founded in 1963, is a leading provider of health and nutrition products for the dietary supplements, functional food and beverage and pet food markets. With more than 500 employees across the globe, Maabarot's mission is to develop, manufacture and supply advanced nutrition and health products that are reliable, safe, and help improve the quality of life for its customers. Over the past several decades, Maabarot has expanded its activity into the vitamin, mineral, and nutrition supplements market through multiple acquisitions. For more details, please visit http://www.maabarot.com.

For further information, please contact:

Algaia:

Fabrice Bohin

Algaia's CEO

Tel: +33-6-75592599

fabrice.bohin@algaia.com



Maabarot:

Eyal Shalmon

Maabarot's Chairman of the Board

Tel: +97254-2621020

eyal_s@maabarot.com



Media contact:

Liat Simha

NutriPR

Tel: +972-9-9742893

liat@nutripr.com

http://www.nutripr.com

SOURCE Algaia