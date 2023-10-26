AlgaLab® Launches New Algal EPA Clara™ Oils and Powders at SupplySide West

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyxia, a global leader in algal Omega-3 polar lipids, will showcase its new AlgaLab Clara EPA series of vegan Omega-3 products, now in a versatile triglyceride format at SupplySide West. Distinct from AlgaLab Natural EPA products, the new AlgaLab Clara EPA product line is based on concentrated EPA rTG oils that are transparent and light-yellow in appearance and have a mild aroma and taste profile. In addition to EPA-only oils at 40%, 50% and 60% EPA, the Clara product line also includes oil blends with DHA and ALA in varying concentrations, as well as with EPA polar lipids.

Lyxia is also launching microencapsulated oil powders based on AlgaLab Clara oils, enabling protein bar and powder brands to easily incorporate algal EPA and other plant-based omega-3s into their products.

Visit us at SupplySide West 2023, booth 3555-D, within the GOED Omega-3 Resource Center.

About Lyxia Corporation:
Based in California, Lyxia Corporation was founded in 2012 to commercialize microalgal products derived from non-GMO strains of Nannochloropsis sp. Working closely with its affiliates Guangxi Xiaozao Agricultural Technology and Xiaozao Technology (Anji), the group operates one of the largest open microalgae cultivation and processing facilities in the world.  Lyxia markets unique, vegan, sustainable ingredients and bulk capsule supplements containing their AlgaLab microalgal eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) oil and oil powders, as well as microalgal proteins to nutritional supplement and food manufacturers and brands worldwide.

Contact:
Lyxia Corporation
Greg Remy, VP Marketing and Sales
424-345-4366
[email protected] 

AlgaLab® is a registered trademark of Lyxia Corporation.

