AlgaPrime™ DHA completes successful trial with Thai Union in shrimp feed demonstrating new opportunities for responsibly farmed shrimp

"Our new opportunity with Thai Union demonstrates our continued commitment to sustainability," said Chris Haacke, Global Aquaculture Lead at Corbion. "Shrimp farming is one of the fastest growing sectors in the aquaculture industry, and AlgaPrime™ DHA has the potential to offer shrimp farmers assurance in traceability and sustainability of their feed, while also allowing them to add beneficial omega-3s to their product."

Shrimp farming currently consumes approximately 100,000 tons of fish oil annually, predominantly because fish oil contains DHA, a key ingredient in shrimp growth and development. Global demand for omega-3s, such as DHA, is growing rapidly, but the availability of omega-3s from their current source – wild caught fish – is limited.

Since 2016, Corbion has been producing AlgaPrime™ DHA at large industrial scale relevant to the needs of the aquaculture industry. Developed to reduce dependency on marine fisheries and provide a new source of long-chain omega-3s for the aquaculture industry, AlgaPrime™ DHA is a native, whole algae ingredient that contains approximately three times the level of DHA of fish oil. AlgaPrime™ DHA is a clean ingredient, sustainably produced through fermentation with non-GM cane sugar as a feedstock.

"At Thai Union, our SeaChange® sustainability strategy drives meaningful improvements across the entire global seafood industry, especially when it comes to traceable and responsible sourcing," said Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Thai Union. "By working with Corbion, we are progressing our goal to bring even more responsibly sourced and sustainably harvested shrimp to market."

While at the SeaWeb Seafood Summit, Chris Haacke and Darian McBain will both be participating in the "Innovation in Action: The Journey Toward Incorporating Novel Feed Ingredients and Engaging Consumers" panel on Thursday, June 13th at 10:30 a.m. During this panel, Haacke, McBain and other representatives from leading aquaculture companies will discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with incorporating innovative ingredients into feed, and communicating this innovation to consumers.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2018, Corbion generated annual sales of € 897.2 million and had a workforce of 2,040 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behaviour, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for five consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

