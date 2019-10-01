AlgaPrime™ DHA Expands into Custom Feed by BioMar Supplied to Salmon Group, the Largest Network of Local, Family-Owned Fish Farming and Aquaculture Companies

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbion, the global market leader in algae-based ingredients, and BioMar, the leading innovator in sustainable aquaculture feeds, announced a new feed partnership with the Norwegian-based Salmon Group, the world's largest network of local, family-owned fish farming and aquaculture companies. Salmon Group represents 44 Norwegian fish farmers and 12% of all fish feed sold to salmon and trout farms in Norway.

Salmon Group has a goal of reducing the overall environmental footprint of feed while maintaining feed quality, feed performance and fish welfare. BioMar responded by developing a bespoke feed that maintains high omega-3 levels (EPA + DHA) in the feed, reduces the carbon footprint, and significantly reduces the fish-in, fish-out ratio and contamination of pollutants. BioMar achieved this by formulating with a variety of alternative ingredients, including AlgaPrime™ DHA, the leading sustainably produced, algae-based source of long-chain omega-3s. The first farmed salmon fed on the new recipe are expected to reach the market by the end of 2019.

"Salmon Group has been working systematically for several years to ensure more sustainable farming practices, and feed is a key element here," said Anne-Kristine Øen, CEO of Salmon Group. "Through BioMar's innovation efforts, they have identified and sourced alternative ingredients, like AlgaPrime™ DHA, that help put our sustainability goals into practice, and meet retail and consumer demand for more responsibly raised seafood."

"The leadership shown by Salmon Group is impressive and we are thrilled to play a part in improving sustainable aquaculture across the globe," said Marc Den Hartog, Executive Vice President of Innovation Platforms at Corbion. "AlgaPrime ™ DHA continues to be adopted and trusted by salmon farmers, as they look to improve the omega-3 content and sustainability profile of their salmon."

The continued expansion of BioMar feed with AlgaPrime™ DHA is the latest in a series of milestones that shows demand for algae-fed salmon among farmers, brands and retailers. To date, BioMar had sold at least 500,000 tons of feed containing AlgaPrime™ DHA over the past three years.

"As demand for sustainable food options is hitting a critical mass, key industry players in food service and retail are increasingly relying on their supply chains to improve their environmental impact," said Vidar Gunderson, Global Sustainability Director at BioMar. "The use of alternative feed ingredients, such as algae-based omega-3s, is an important part of the effort to address sustainability issues within the salmon industry and beyond."

Since 2016, Corbion has been producing AlgaPrime™ DHA at large industrial scale relevant to the needs of the aquaculture industry. Developed to reduce dependency on marine fisheries and provide a new source of long-chain omega-3s for the aquaculture industry, AlgaPrime™ DHA is a native, whole algae ingredient that contains approximately three times the level of DHA of fish oil. AlgaPrime™ DHA is also a clean ingredient, sustainably produced through fermentation with non-GM cane sugar as a feedstock and a production system powered by renewable energy.

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2018, Corbion generated annual sales of € 897.2 million and had a workforce of 2,040 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

About BioMar

BioMar Group is a leading supplier of high-performance feed to the global aquaculture industry. Currently, BioMar operates 14 feed factories and is constructing another two. The factories are placed across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador and very soon also in Australia. Roughly, one out of five farmed fish produced in Europe, South and Central America is fed on BioMar feed. Worldwide, BioMar supplies feed to around 80 countries and for more than 45 different fish species. BioMar Group is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co, which is listed on the NASDAQ, Copenhagen. Learn more about the company purpose and the BioMar Group on www.biomar.com

About Salmon Group

Salmon Group is the world's largest network of local, family-owned fish farming and aquaculture companies. Pioneers in the business, with companies now running in the second and third generation. The network represents 12% of the total production volume in Norway. The total production of salmon and trout in the network is 155 000 metric tons. The total production of smolt is 55 million. Total turnover in the network is BNOK 9,5.

For more information, please contact:

Press:

AlgaPrime@rfbinder.com

Analysts and investors:

Jeroen van Harten, Director Investor Relations +31 (0)20 590 6293, +31(0)6 21 577 086

SOURCE Corbion

Related Links

http://www.corbion.com

