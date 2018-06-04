KIBBUTZ KETURA, Israel, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Algatechnologies, Ltd. ("Algatech") launches Fucovital®, a patented, all-natural 3% fucoxanthin oleoresin produced and extracted from microalgae. Fucovital's unique composition is the first fucoxanthin granted New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) acknowledgement for dietary supplements from the FDA. Fucovital will be launched in the US and Japan, and launches will follow in other regions successively.

Algatech Launches Fucovital®, a Fucoxanthin from Microalgae

Clinical trials demonstrate that fucoxanthin, a powerful antioxidant, can have significant benefits for preventing obesity-related metabolic syndrome such as impaired glucose management, inflammation, high triglyceride levels, and liver disorders. Since 2000, nearly 500 peer-reviewed articles have been published regarding fucoxanthin and its health benefits. The global fucoxanthin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2022, and estimated nearly 700 tons annually.

"Algatech will conduct series of studies to further substantiate the health benefits of fucoxanthin," says Hagai Stadler, Algatech CEO. "This launch marks a significant milestone for Algatech and the microalgae industry."

Fucoxanthin is traditionally extracted from harvested seaweed, which only contains ~0.01% fucoxanthin. This expensive and time-consuming process, coupled with prior inadequate extraction methods, limits the amount of fucoxanthin available in the market and increases cost significantly. Moreover, the old processes exposed product to contamination, relied on the harvest seasons of edible seaweed, and resulted in excessive waste.

Algatech's microalgae fucoxanthin production overcomes these major challenges. Algatech identified a unique strain of algae, Phaeodactylum tricornutum, that contains hundreds of times more concentrated fucoxanthin than seaweed. Algatech then successfully grew and standardized this strain in a closed and controlled cultivation system fully exposed to natural sunlight. Fucovital can be cultivated year-round and is not dependent on seasonal fluctuations.

"Fucovital is cultivated in a patented, eco-friendly, closed system, creating a pure, cost-effective new source of fucoxanthin with a consistent high quality," says Omer Grundman, PhD, Algatech's Chief R&D biologist and leader of R&D for FucoVItal. "Our manufacturing process is completely sustainable, relying on power generated at an adjacent solar farm. The closed-cultivation system is unlike other available products, and has a minimal ecologic footprint."

"Commercialization of new microalgae ingredients is something few companies have achieved," adds Stadler. "It requires diverse and accomplished research and skills, incorporating marine biology, biotechnology, and organic chemical engineering. We are proud to launch Fucovital, with its complete stability and boosted capacity. And it is just one of series of microalgae ingredients Algatech is planning to launch in the next few years."

About Algatechnologies

Algatechnologies is a rapidly growing biotechnology company, specializing in the commercial cultivation of microalgae. Founded in 1998, Algatech is a world leader in the production and supply of AstaPure®, a premium natural astaxanthin — one of the world's most powerful antioxidants — sourced from the microalga Haematococcus pluvialis. www.algatech.com

For further information, please contact:

Media contact NutriPR Ms. Liat Simha Tel: +972-9-9742893 E-mail: liat@nutripr.com Website: www.NutriPR.com Twitter: @LiatSimha Company contact Algatechnologies Ltd. Ms. Efrat Kat VP, Marketing & Sales Phone: +972-8-6356425 E-mail: info@algatech.com www.algatech.com Twitter: @Algatech98

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algatech-launches-fucovital-a-fucoxanthin-from-microalgae-300658942.html

SOURCE Algatechnologies Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.algatech.com/

