Algebrik AI Partners with Scienaptic AI to Power Inclusive Decisioning in Loan Origination

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algebrik AI Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City and pioneering the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination System (LOS), today announced a strategic partnership with Scienaptic AI, a leading AI-powered lending platform.

Through this integration, Algebrik users can seamlessly access Scienaptic AI signals for credit underwriting, fraud prevention, pre-qualification, onboarding, perpetual offers and early warning—directly within Algebrik's LOS experience. The result is a streamlined lending workflow that brings intelligent, AI-led decisions to every member touchpoint, without heavy IT lift or additional vendor management.

Algebrik AI partners with Scienaptic to combine seamless inclusive decisioning within digital loan origination flows. Post this

Built for how credit unions actually work today

The strategic partnership is designed around real lending operations rather than stand-alone tools. From pre-qualification to funding- and into account servicing- Scienaptic AI decisions can be invoked at the right moments in Algebrik's workflows to inform approvals, conditions, and review paths. Application data, bureau information, and lender inputs are passed securely for a decision and returned to Algebrik for next-best-action, keeping staff in a single system of record.

What lenders can expect with this partnership

Native touchpoints in the LOS

Scienaptic AI signals can be enabled at any stage of the credit decisioning (prescreen, fraud screen, application cross-sell, up- sell, renewals)





Results, conditions, and recommended next steps surface directly in Algebrik's lender views and tasking to move reviews to resolution faster.





Integration keys, policy mappings, and data pass-through are administered in Algebrik's console; no bespoke IT builds required.





If you are a forward thinking member-centric credit union already using Scienaptic AI, Algebrik connects to your existing models/policies. If you're new to Scienaptic AI, Algebrik provisions the standard connector and coordinates access setup.





Secure API calls with request/response logging and audit trails for internal oversight.

A member-first outcome, end to end

For members, the experience translates into quicker decisions, fewer back-and-forth steps, and consistent outcomes across mobile, web, and branch touchpoints. For lending teams, it means less fragmentation, shorter cycle times, and a clearer path to scale.

Executive commentary

"Lenders want modern workflows without adding operational complexity," said Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO of Algebrik AI. "By bringing Scienaptic AI decisioning directly into Algebrik's cloud-native LOS, we're helping institutions move faster and deliver a smoother member experience-inside the system they already use to run lending."

"Our mission is to make AI-powered credit decisioning simple and accessible for every lender. With our signals now embedded directly into lending workflows, credit unions can say 'yes' to more members, reduce risk, and accelerate growth through responsible, data-driven intelligence," said Pankaj Kulshreshtha, Founder & CEO of Scienaptic AI.

The integration with Scienaptic AI is available to all Algebrik users, enabling immediate access to enhanced underwriting, fraud prevention, and lifecycle decisioning capabilities directly within Algebrik's LOS.

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the company behind Algebrik One: the world's first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Suite (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn't seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory.

Algebrik AI's mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members while staying competitive in today's digital era. With Algebrik One, an end-to-end lending suite that includes Digital Account Opening, Lender's Cockpit (LOS), Omni-channel Point of Sale (PoS), AI Decision Engine, and Portfolio Analytics, we take on the heavy lifting; so credit unions can focus on helping the members and communities they serve. For more information, visit www.algebrik.ai

Media Contacts:

Prateek Samantaray

CMO

[email protected]

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals- and say "yes" more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic's Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 15 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic's deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic's credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai .

SOURCE Algebrik