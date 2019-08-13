Algeco Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Thursday 22 August 2019 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

To access the call, please dial:

UK: +44 3333000804 or 08003589473 (UK toll free)

US: +1 6319131422 or +1 855 85 70686 (US toll free)

and enter participant PIN code 69743155## approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. You will be placed on hold until the event begins. The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet with an accompanying slide presentation. To join the web conference, go to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2068851-1/35826EB879DC8377F9E5C6BAD53398BA

Please enter your name, email address and company to join the call. The customer service team can be reached at any time by pressing *0 on your telephone keypad.

Prior to the call, the slide presentation and second quarter 2019 financial information will be available at https://www.algeco.com/investors.html . Following the call, a recording of the call will also be available.

About Algeco

Algeco is the world's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 22 countries with approximately 235,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

