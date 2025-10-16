Algenesis Labs Partners with Safic-Alcan to Bring Soleic® Sustainable Materials to Europe

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenesis Labs, a leader in plant-based, fully biodegradable polyurethanes (PU) designed to lower carbon footprint and prevent microplastic pollution, has announced a strategic partnership with Safic-Alcan, a top global distributor of specialty chemicals. The collaboration will bring Algenesis's Soleic® technology to Europe, giving brands and processors access to high-performance, circular materials for footwear, consumer products, and more.

Soleic® by Algenesis is a groundbreaking bio-based material designed for end-of-life biodegradability without compromising durability during use. This partnership with Safic-Alcan ensures that European companies can now integrate Soleic® into their products, achieving sustainability goals while maintaining the performance standards consumers expect.

"This partnership with Safic-Alcan is an exciting step towards making Soleic® available to European brands and manufacturers seeking high-performance, sustainable materials," said Nick Sandland, Chief Business Officer at Algenesis Labs. "By offering a biobased solution that both eliminates persistent microplastics and reduces carbon footprint, we're helping companies create products that are truly circular and responsible from production to end of life."

By partnering with Safic-Alcan, Soleic® will be available across the European market, leveraging Safic-Alcan's:

Strong presence in the PU and engineering thermoplastics (ETP) markets

Established position in the footwear market through their PU and ETP businesses

Sales teams focused on highlighting technical value and product performance, beyond basic commercial considerations

Multiple locations and sales teams across key European territories

Local warehousing, sales support, and logistics infrastructure to streamline product availability

"Algenesis's Soleic® technology is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio," said Kamil Antos, Business Development Director for Plastics & Polyurethanes at Safic-Alcan. "We are excited to add Soleic® products to our growing portfolio of sustainable, high-performance materials, enabling European manufacturers and brands to meet growing consumer and regulatory demands for circular solutions. This addition complements Safic-Alcan's existing portfolio, offering customers a broader range of solutions to address evolving regulatory and consumer demands for eco-friendly materials."

With its strong European presence, Safic-Alcan offers an effective platform for distributing Soleic®, advancing Algenesis's goal of replacing persistent plastics with high-performance, sustainable alternatives.

About Safic-Alcan

Safic-Alcan is a global specialty chemicals distributor serving markets in polymers, rubbers, coatings, pharmaceuticals, and more. With a strong technical focus, broad geographic reach, and robust supply chain network, Safic-Alcan delivers value-added solutions that help customers innovate and grow sustainably.

About Algenesis Labs

Algenesis leads the way in sustainable materials, using cutting-edge science to deliver durable, accessible, and biodegradable plant-based polymers that empower customers to reduce plastic pollution. Rooted in research from the University of California San Diego, the company's Soleic® materials enable real-world circularity and sustainable design across industries.

Press Contact:

Sandra Watts, Director of Marketing

Algenesis Corporation

[email protected]

www.algenesislabs.com

