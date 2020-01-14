Algenist Announces New Go-To Multitasking Vegan Collagen Treatment to Instantly Comfort and Improve Visibly Red, Sensitized Skin in 10 Days

"We saw a need to create a go-to soothing redness-relief formula. Creating one with collagen was a priority as all of these concerns also cause thinning skin," explains CEO, Rose Fernandez. "So what a great idea – a multitasker. This is your go-to item for post-peel, hormonal flare-ups and anything related to redness or irritation. It can even be your moisturizer if you have sensitive skin. You shouldn't be without it."

A multitude of lifestyle and external factors can lead to flare ups of visibly red, sensitized skin – factors like traveling, chronic stress, flying, seasonal weather changes, cosmetic procedures, sun exposure, etc. While redness, dryness and irritation are the visible culprits of accelerated aging, there can also be invisible contributors like the breakdown of collagen and elastin beneath the skin's surface.* GENIUS Collagen Calming Relief has been formulated to address both the visible and invisible, leveraging Algenist's exclusive ingredient-level technology to help anyone address signs of sensitivity, retain moisture and topically promote healthy collagen levels.

"In addition to our exclusive Active Vegan CollagenTM and patented Alguronic Acid, we added soothing ingredients like Calendula, Beta-Glucan from Oats and Edelweiss to deliver instant comfort to skin showing signs of redness and sensitivity," shares VP of Product Development, Tammy Yaiser. "Formulating with ingredients inspired by nature gave us the opportunity to create our own apothecary-style product that combines a luxurious, sensorial experience with high-performance and fast results."

This product reinforces Algenist's stance on 100% clean, safe, vegan formulations, while remaining a pioneer in the industry addressing a top concern for aging skin: loss of natural collagen levels. Calming Relief shows the customer that there is a highly-concentrated Algenist plant-based collagen formula for any skincare need. What started with award-winning GENIUS Cream and Liquid Collagen expanded rapidly to fill in regimen gaps with Liquid Collagen Lip, Sleeping Collagen and now, Calming Relief.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Patented Alguronic Acid: Naturally-sourced, sustainably-produced from algae to help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Helps fight environmental assaults that cause visible skin redness and sensitivities

Naturally-sourced, sustainably-produced from algae to help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Helps fight environmental assaults that cause visible skin redness and sensitivities Active Vegan Collagen TM : Helps reduce visible signs of irritation-induced skin aging

Helps reduce visible signs of irritation-induced skin aging Alpine Plants (Edelweiss): Help soothe signs of sensitivity, reduce tightness, address itching, and help ease discomfort caused by wind, weather, professional skincare services, waxing and allergens

Help soothe signs of sensitivity, reduce tightness, address itching, and help ease discomfort caused by wind, weather, professional skincare services, waxing and allergens Beta-Glucan from Oats: Naturally-occurring soothing active that has skin-fortifying benefits to provide immediate comfort and relief

Naturally-occurring soothing active that has skin-fortifying benefits to provide immediate comfort and relief Calendula: Known for its ability to calm, soothe and reduce the appearance of redness

Known for its ability to calm, soothe and reduce the appearance of redness Vitamin E: Protects from free radical damage that contributes to visible signs of aging

10 DAY CONSUMER STUDY RESULTS**

3 out of 4 respondents said redness in skin is visibly reduced

93% said skin texture feels soothed & comforted

87% said skin feels softer, silkier and healthier

86% said overall condition and moisture retention is improved with a healthy glow

84% said skin is smoother with reduced roughness

DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Apply to clean skin to help soothe and hydrate. Apply full-face or directly on rough patches or areas on the face twice daily or as needed.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: $58 on Algenist.com and exclusively in-store at Sephora

* https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0047637406002491?via%3Dihub

** Results obtained following self-assessment of 86 women, using the product 2x daily. Individual results may vary.

SOURCE Algenist