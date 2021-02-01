Algenist Strategically Reformulates Top 3 Hero SKU to Include 10-Day Dark Circle Claim* in Product Portfolio, Meets Growing Consumer Demand

" Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm by-and-large is a brand-new product evolved from a brand hero. We knew from our consumer we had a winner, but we also knew we had an opportunity. Instead of adding an additional eye treatment to address dark circles, we took the risk: upgrading an existing hero, " shares CEO, Rose Fernandez . "This wasn't an easy undertaking – and the number of submissions we reviewed was unreal – but we landed a winner! We love pushing algae and plant-based ingredients to the limit. So far as seen across the portfolio, this is where we win."

Algenist's dedication to researching, re-formulating and remaining the leading innovator in algae to bring clean, safe, clinically-proven formulas to market is reinforced in Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm. In a clinical study: after one use, users experienced a visibly brighter eye area.* After 10 days, users saw a reduction in the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, eye bags & puffiness, and a 360° improvement in eye area brightness.*

"I've been playing with our extensive catalog of algae for years, mixing and matching the various species to find the perfect combination that works together synergistically to target dark circles – a concern we know consumers want to specifically address. When we saw how powerfully these red, brown and green algae work in harmony with each other, it was a major moment," explains Tammy Yaiser, VP of Product Development. "Our Triple Algae Blend excels in combination with our patented, benefit-boosting Alguronic Acid – the enhanced algae technology exceeded our expectations to target the appearance of under eye circles across skin tones to bring forward this additional 10-day claim."

The formula also includes Algenist's unique skin-responsive Multi-Peptide Complex – with 4 peptides that support skin's own protein synthesis and barrier repair to help the eye area appear firmer and smoother while improving circulation, smoothness, firmness & elasticity – and Vitamin E – that hydrates and nourishes.

"Upholding the key characteristics that made our Complete Eye Renewal Balm a cult favorite was incredibly important to us when upgrading the technology and claims. We were able to maintain the decadent balmy texture and multitasking benefits, especially the incredible priming benefit that made it an indispensable tool in professional kits," adds Shannon Shapiro, VP of Marketing. "We also documented video testimonials with consumers, creators and makeup artists to ensure our commitment was met and aid in meaningful storytelling at launch. We are really proud to say that this formula knocks it out of the park."

10-DAY CONSUMER STUDY*

100% agree that eye area feels moisturized, hydrated

93% agree under eye dark circles are diminished

93% agree eye area appears smoother, firmer

93% agree eye contours and texture are visibly smoother

USE: Apply 3-4 dots to the eye area twice daily. Ophthalmologist-tested for 360° application.

AVAILABILITY: $68 on Algenist.com and at SEPHORA.

*Results obtained from self-assessments of 27 women participating in a four-week clinical study

SOURCE Algenist