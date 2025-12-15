Alger Russell Innovation Index Updates for Fourth Quarter 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred Alger Management, LLC ("Alger"), a privately held growth equity investment manager, today announced the quarterly rebalancing of the Alger Russell Innovation Index ("Index"). Following the close of trading on Friday, December 19, 2025, the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will be effective.

Action Company Name Ticker Symbol Addition CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Inc. CCC Addition Amdocs DOX Addition Duolingo DUOL Addition F5 Inc. FFIV Addition GoDaddy GDDY Addition Gentex Corp. GNTX Addition Zebra Technologies ZBRA Deletion Corcept Therapeutics Inc. CORT Deletion Electronic Arts, Inc. EA Deletion Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD Deletion Johnson & Johnson JNJ Deletion Qorvo, Inc. QRVO Deletion United Therapeutics Corp. UTHR Deletion Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX

Founded in 1964, Alger is recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Privately-owned and headquartered in New York City, Alger can help "Unlock Your Growth Potential" through a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, and privately offered investment vehicles. Alger's investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for more than 60 years. For more information, please visit www.alger.com.

Risk Disclosures: Investing in the stock market involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Growth stocks may be more volatile than other stocks as their prices tend to be higher in relation to their companies' earnings and may be more sensitive to market, political, and economic developments. Local, regional or global events such as environmental or natural disasters, war, terrorism, pandemics, outbreaks of infectious diseases and similar public health threats, recessions, or other events could have a significant impact on investments.

This material is not meant to provide investment advice and should not be considered a recommendation to purchase or sell securities.

Alger pays compensation to third party marketers to sell various strategies to prospective investors.

London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). © LSE Group 2025. FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. "FTSE®" "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®" are trade marks of the relevant LSE Group companies and are used by any other LSE Group company under license. All rights in the FTSE Russell indexes or data vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the index or the data. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. No further distribution of data from the LSE Group is permitted without the relevant LSE Group company's express written consent. The LSE Group does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.

