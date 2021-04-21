Alghanim Industries Collaborates with INJAZ on Digital Literacy Initiative

Through the strategic collaboration with Alghanim Industries, the Maharat Min Google initiative provided free in-person and online digital skills training and tools to students, educators, job seekers and small businesses. The online platform is comprised of over 100 lessons and explanatory videos, covering a range of digital marketing skills including search engine marketing, social media, video, e-commerce and more.

Commenting on the impact of the initiative, Alghanim Industries' Executive Chairman, Kutayba Y. Alghanim said: "Our support for this program stems from our commitment to equip our youth with the knowledge and skills that will allow them to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven economy. We are especially proud to have partnered with a reputed global entity like Google as well as INJAZ Kuwait which has for many years been empowering the country's youth to build successful and innovative careers."

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative succeeded in reaching its target and helped students plan for their future through interactive virtual sessions. Beyond Kuwait, Alghanim Industries' support has also helped Maharat Min Google reach 9,200 students in Palestine and 8,000 students in Yemen, in collaboration with INJAZ Al-Arab.

Meanwhile, Chairman of INJAZ Kuwait, Bader Al Kharafi, said: "INJAZ Kuwait is honored to conclude this program, which has equipped more than 2,000 young men and women in Kuwait with necessary digital literacy skills, especially in these unprecedented times which have propelled all efforts for e-learning across the country. We are grateful for Alghanim Industries' ongoing support to INJAZ Kuwait and we hope to reach a wider number of students in future initiatives."

The Maharat Min Google partnership was developed in response to the increasing demand for digital skills within the job market and the absence of sufficient Arabic-language digital training in MENA educational systems. Furthermore, despite the significant contribution women make to the world of innovation, the region has among the lowest female labor market participation rates globally. As a result of these considerations, the initiative was designed to raise hopes for all Arab youth, especially young women, to achieve their future aspirations.

Media Contact:

Hussain Al-Qatari

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

+965 66361371



SOURCE Alghanim Industries