Algix Announces Clean Water, Clean Air Initiative Results Of Q1/Q2 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algix, a pioneering algae-based consumer products supplier and parent company of the BLOOM® brand, today announced the results of their Q1/Q2 Clean Water + Clean Air initiative. For the first six months of 2020 more than 154 million liters of water was cleaned and returned to the environment, 96 million cubic meters of air cleaned of CO2 from the atmosphere and 70,000 kilograms of CO2 sequestered. Algix expects to have cleaned over 850 million liters of water cumulatively and 524 million cubic meters of air cleaned of CO2 by the end of 2020. The Q1/Q2 savings represent triple of what the Company saved in the entire 2019 calendar year. More than 80 brand partners including BOGS, Hush Puppies and Oboz, use BLOOM in everything from footwear to surfboards.

"Just this year we cleaned enough water to fill 62 Olympic-sized pools, and enough CO2 offset to equal the emissions of driving around the globe 6.5 times," said Algix Co-Founder, Ryan Hunt. "These numbers are meaningful because they represent the large acceptance from our brand partners."

"We're committed to reducing our carbon bootprint," said David Cook, vice president of marketing at BOGS. "BLOOM plays an essential role in helping us do so and it is encouraging to see what an impact they have already made."

"Hush Puppies is excited to introduce Bloom to our customers around the world," said Ken Beaulieu, vice president of global product creation at Hush Puppies. "We believe that commerce and sustainability are not mutually exclusive concepts, so it was a natural fit to partner with Bloom and incorporate their sustainable materials in our new Good Shoe collection for Spring 2021."

BLOOM harnesses algae to transform air and water pollution into a replacement for plastics in consumer products. Every product containing BLOOM helps clean polluted water and captures carbon to lower the product's environmental footprint. BLOOM was developed to use algae as a means of cleaning the environment while providing algae-based sustainable materials to the world. BLOOM is the world's first algae-blended EVA to the footwear industry as a sustainable ingredient in flexible foams for high rebound applications such as shoes, sporting products, and accessories. Precise calculations for the Clean Water + Clean Air initiative were developed with the help of BLOOM's eco-facts, based on the amount of algae biomass in any given product.

BLOOM, based in Meridian, Mississippi, is an algae-based raw material supplier providing sustainable materials for the footwear and consumer markets. For more information on BLOOM please visit www.BloomTreadWell.com and follow @bloomfoam.

