Algo Announces Heidi Turk as Chief Customer Success Officer

Prior to joining Algo, Heidi spent the last 23 years with NBC Universal, most recently as SVP Supply Chain and before that, 8 years at Disney in Supply Chain Operations. Throughout her tenure at NBC Universal, Heidi was responsible for building world-class teams, consistently driving operational efficiencies across a broad range of functional areas including Master Data Management/Data Governance, Procurement, Manufacturing, Inventory Management (warehouse and retail) Distribution, Logistics/Transportation and Direct to Consumer Fulfillment.

As Chief Customer Success Officer, Heidi will be responsible for leading Algo's pre-sales solution consulting, implementation, customer success, support, education, and other services functions to ensure customers and partners realize the value of Algo's ML-powered advanced analytics engine and supply chain optimization solutions.

"I've experienced, first-hand, the high quality of service the Algo Customer Success team delivers", explained Turk, "And I'm thrilled to be part of taking that high-bar standard to even greater heights as we continue to make customer service a differentiating cornerstone of the solutions we deliver."

About Algo

Combining AI and machine learning with deep domain expertise, Algo's omni-channel SaaS platform helps suppliers and retailers plan, simulate and execute more efficient supply chains through smart automation, actionable analytics and digital twin technology. Algo uses technology to transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into our understanding of supply and demand, and giving retailers, distributors and manufacturers a chance to achieve more for their organizations. Their unique, collaborative user experience helps business users streamline sales & operations planning to avoid stock outs, reduce write downs and returns, and optimize inventory spend. To learn how they're changing the game, visit www.algo.com.

