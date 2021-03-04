Algo Announces the Appointment of Kate Nadolny to its Board of Directors

"Kate's deep innovative technology experience and leadership roles scaling multi-billion dollar enterprise businesses is a valuable addition to our Board of Directors," said Amjad Hussain, Chairman, founder and CEO of Algo. "We've added extensive experience to our board with three new members in the past year, and we're excited by the collective expertise the board will bring to Algo as we transform businesses with our suite of supply chain analytics, collaborative planning and execution solutions and position the company for exponential growth and profitability."

In her current role as SVP Strategy, Operations & Innovation with PVH Corp., Kate oversees global innovation alignment and is responsible for Digital Innovation, Digital & Omnichannel Operations, Consumer & Commercial Insights and Studio Operations as well as Strategy for the Company's Heritage Brands Business in North America. Prior to joining PVH, Kate was at Lacoste & VF Corp (Nautica) in wholesale, and began her career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Kate is a Board Member of the Non-Profit for the Bronx Academy of Letters, providing supplemental support to the arts, college prep and academic expansion within the school. She is a graduate of the Dyson School of Business at Cornell University, where she serves on the advisory board both at the school and university level. She was also recently appointed to the board of the Consumer, Apparel, and Retail Studies Department at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. In 2020, Kate graduated from the Trium Global Executive MBA program with a degree jointly issued by New York University's Stern School of Business, The London School of Economics and HEC Paris.

"Algo's leadership position in the market and innovative approach to solving enterprise sales, operational planning and execution challenges makes it an exciting time to join the company," said Kate Nadolny. "I look forward to bringing my experience as an operations, digital transformation, and innovation leader to Algo's board of directors."

Algo uses technology to humanize how companies transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into our understanding of supply and demand, and giving retailers, distributors and manufacturers a chance to achieve more for their organizations. Their software and deep domain expertise helps business users streamline sales & operations planning to avoid stock outs, reduce write downs and returns, and optimize omni-channel inventory spend. Algo enables smart supply chains using advanced analytics insights, simulations and a unique collaborative user experience. To learn how they're changing the game, visit www.algo.com.

