Algo-Logic Systems Introduces Ultra-low-latency Tick-to-Trade System with Multi-leg Turbo Spreader

The world-class T2T system with Turbo Spreader can be used by traders and market makers to instantly react to new market opportunities by updating or canceling quote orders based on latency sensitive market data. The system can also be used to quickly modify multi-leg of spreads and supplement existing complex trade strategies in host software with logic in FPGA hardware.

Deep sub-microsecond wire-to-wire latency is achieved by processing CME MDP 3.0 tick data on a 10 Gigabit/second (10G) Ethernet link by the integrated feed handler, building the CME Futures & Options (F&O) Order Book from incremental tick data, detecting trading opportunities, and placing trades in the form of FIX orders over the 10G TCP Endpoint in FPGA Logic. The system is implemented on a standard FPGA card that fits into a 1U rackmount server.

The T2T System with Turbo Spreader is seamlessly managed through software Application Programming Interface (API). A low latency C++ software API allows traders and market makers to specify trigger conditions and preload orders into the FPGA. Device parameters, system status, log messages, and event notifications can be monitored from a Graphical User Interface (GUI) or RESTful APIs.



Components of Algo-Logic's T2T System with Turbo Spreader include:



Customizable Triggers in FPGA Logic:

Turbo Spreader:

Ultra-low-latency top of book updates



Single API call to inject preloaded quote or hedge order with modified price, quantity, and order IDs



Auto-reload enables multiple hedges and quotes to be sent using pre-loaded FIX order



Allows trading on multiple instruments with simultaneous multi-leg strategies



Supports hardware trading strategies in logic

Quote Cancellation: Ultra-low-latency mass quote cancellation by product, instrument group, or each instrument

Ultra-low-latency mass quote cancellation by product, instrument group, or each instrument Fast Hedging: Instantly react to order fills to inject hedge order

