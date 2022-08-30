Algo Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2022 Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions Second Year in a Row

TROY, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algo, provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner " Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions report."1

Algo's CEO, Amjad Hussain, credits his dedicated team with the company's second year in Gartner's Market Guide for Retail Forecasting and Replenishment Solutions, he said, "We are honored to be named a Representative Vendor for the second year in a row, further demonstrating the value our supply chain solutions bring to our customers."

Vendors identified in the Market Guide were selected based on having one or more of the three main solution capabilities: forecasting, supply planning (including allocation, replenishment, and inventory planning), and planning and execution alignment (S&OE and S&OP to align planning decisions across the enterprise and multiple planning horizons).

"Algo considers these capabilities to be a vital part of delivering high-impact business outcomes. Our robust collaborative planning and analytics platform, as well as extensive functional domain experience, enable the company to provide end-to-end inventory management solutions that boost sales and profit while optimizing inventory spend." said Chief Product Officer, Emily Slavik.

About Algo

Algo uses technology to transform information into opportunity, breathing new life into our understanding of supply and demand, and giving retailers, distributors, and manufacturers a chance to achieve more for their organizations. Our professional services assist our clients in accelerating and maximizing the effectiveness of each phase of their digital transformation journey, from infrastructure and data management to business process optimization and automation.

Combining AI and machine learning with deep domain expertise, Algo's omnichannel SaaS platform helps suppliers and retailers plan, simulate, and execute more efficient supply chains through smart automation, actionable analytics, and digital twin technology.

For more on Algo, please visit www.algo.com .

