Algolia Named #1 Private Cloud Company to Work For

Since the company started in 2012, culture has been at the heart of Algolia's business. Today's recognition is a true testament to the team's commitment in building a workplace they can be proud of every day. The rankings evaluated employee reviews from companies with over 200 people, and recognized those with high levels of satisfaction, CEO approval ratings, and overall belief in the company's vision. Algolia received the following scores:

Overall Company Rating : 4.9; Glassdoor Average: 3.4

: 4.9; Glassdoor Average: 3.4 CEO Approval Rating: 100 percent; Glassdoor Average: 69 percent

100 percent; Glassdoor Average: 69 percent Positive Business Outlook Rating: 100 percent; Glassdoor Average: 48 percent

"We're humbled and honored to be included in this year's list for the first time, but most of all, we're proud to see our entire team recognized for the part they play in creating a meaningful culture," said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO, Algolia. "We believe building a strong culture is just as important as building a strong product, and see it as a critical factor behind our growth. Our work environment is open, collaborative and designed to give our team ownership and freedom. At Algolia, innovation lies beyond convention, and we challenge our team to break some rules and make mistakes if it means they are creating, innovating and learning something new."

"Since we first partnered with Glassdoor to compile this list in 2016, the cloud has only grown in influence and market power," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "It was also significantly tougher to make the list this year, with companies requiring a higher Glassdoor rating to make the cut—showing that companies can't rest when it comes to focusing on culture and employee happiness."

This year's private-list cutoff was a rating of 4.4, compared to 4.1 on the prior list. Battery and Glassdoor also released a similar list of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For.

As the team continues to double year-over-year across multiple continents, building a culture of ownership centered around its values—grit, trust, care, candor and humility—will be core to the company's growth. Algolia plans to hire over 180 new employees across all its offices in 2018, including in San Francisco, Paris, London, New York and Atlanta.

"Our position alongside cloud companies respected for their inspiring cultures is due to the team we've been able to attract, and we attribute that 100 percent to our culture. Culture is front and center when we consider any decision affecting the team and is non-negotiable when we think about how we operate," said Maryann Kongovi, VP of operations, Algolia. "As an international organization with offices in the U.S., France and the U.K., we work hard to ensure everyone feels welcome and accepted. We want every team member to feel comfortable speaking up, and challenging themselves and everyone at Algolia to be their best selves."

Neeraj Agrawal, Battery, will unveil the list and key findings at this week's CloudNY conference, an exclusive event for cloud founders and CEOs. To learn more about Algolia's values and to see all open positions, visit www.algolia.com/careers.

About Algolia

Our mission is to make every search interaction meaningful and rewarding, through developer-friendly and enterprise-grade APIs. Algolia helps the most innovative companies across e-commerce, media and SaaS industries create powerful, relevant and scalable discovery experiences for their users. Unlike other solutions, Algolia's hosted platform reduces the complexities of building and scaling a fast, relevant digital experience and helps teams accelerate development time. More than 5,000 companies like Under Armour, Twitch, Periscope, Medium and Stripe rely on Algolia to manage 40 billion search queries a month.

Founded in 2012, Algolia is backed by $74M in funding from Accel Partners, Alven Capital, Point Nine Capital and Storm Ventures. The team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, New York, and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London and Israel. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About CloudNY

CloudNY is the premier, invite-only conference for the CEOs of breakout cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies. Co-hosted by Battery Ventures and FirstMark, CloudNY is focused on offering founders and CEOs of private companies battle-tested advice to help them scale their teams and grow revenues to $100 million and beyond. This year's event will be held May 3 in New York. Current and past speakers at CloudNY include founders and CEOs from MongoDB, Coupa*, Zendesk, Twillio, Splunk*, Stripe, Netsuite, Veeva and other high-profile cloud enterprises. For more information, please visit www.cloudny.com.

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

*Views contained herein are for informational purposes only and should neither be considered investment advice nor construed or used as an offer and/or recommendation to buy or sell a security."

