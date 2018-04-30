Algomizer Announces Subsidiary Linkury's Results: Q1 Revenues Amounted to $9M; Q1 Profit Amounted to $1.1M

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Algomizer Group, a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: ALMO.TA) and specializing in the online marketing field, reports the estimated results of the group's revenues in the first quarter of 2018 and the outcome of its optimization reorg.

As reported last year, in July, the company acquired Linkury and its subsidiaries, and launched an operational reorg following the acquisition. The company reports that the fruit of these processes have soon become evident in the positive impact on the company's business results each month.

According to estimates published by Algomizer today, Linkury's revenues in Q1 2018 amounted to $9 Million. The expenses in the first quarter amounted to $7.9 Million, and the quarterly profit totaled $1.1 Million.

The company noted that the revenues of Q1 of last year represented 22% of the total revenues of 2017. If this proportion is retained in 2018, the company's annual revenues are expected to meet the company's forecast and possibly even exceed it.

With the increase in revenues, the company also indicates an increase in the scope of use of the group's products. The number of searches using its tools is one of the indicators measuring the growth and improved efficiency of the group's products.

Data indicates a constant increase in the number of searches performed using Algomizer's products each passing quarter. In Q1 2018, there were 121 million searches in the United States (the Group's major market, with 80% of the total usage). This represents an impressive 36% increase compared to Q1 2017, in which 88.6 million searched were performed.

For the sake of clarity, these estimates are yet to be reviewed and audited.



